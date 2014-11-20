Tag "International Women’s Day"
This International Women’s Day, These Tech Companies are Ensuring Women Travel Safer on Roadsby PCQ Bureau March 8, 2018
While Government bodies and law agencies aim to improve vigilance, there are technology players alongside who are also coming up with tech-based solutions and wearable devices that can ensure women …Read More
This Women’s Day, Gift Intel Powered Laptops To The Special Ladies In Your Lifeby PCQ Bureau March 5, 2018
International Women's Day is a day to recognize the achievements and resilience of women all over the world. There's no better way to celebrate their strength than by empowering them …Read More
BSNL to Offer Xgenplus Email with 100GB Storage Spaceby Ashok Pandey March 8, 2017
BSNL finds another way to empower women on the very special day – International Women's Day, and kick-starts a 100GB storage space for email account to broadband customers. Initially this …Read More