Nokia To Expand Its Home Wifi Portfolio With Mesh Networking Technologyby Jagrati Rakheja February 26, 2018
Nokia announced its plans to acquire Unium, a Seattle-based startup that creates technology for mesh Wi-Fi to ease the home networks. Unium is a software that makes using Wi-Fi, frustration-free.
Wi-Fi: A Silent Killer That Kills Us Slowlyby Ankit Parashar August 2, 2017
In the modern society, everyone is addicted to the Internet. This was made even easier with the revolution of the Wi-Fi. We are now able to surf the Net whenever we
Tata Docomo Wi-Fi at Delhi’s IGI is fourth fastest amongst the airports in Asiaby Mayank Shishodia June 29, 2017
Ookla has rated the Tata Docomo Wi-Fi at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport as the fourth fastest amongst the top ten airports in Asia. Ookla, using speed test data
Honor 8 Pro set to launch in India, Know the dateby Suksham Sharma June 27, 2017
Huawei's sub-brand Honor has finally cleared the air as to when it'll be launching the Honor 8 flagship smartphone in India. The handset, which has been already launched in selected regions, will
4G Tablets to Constitute 50% Market Share in CY’2017by Suksham Sharma June 12, 2017
According to CMR's India Quarterly Tablet PC Market Review- 1Q 2017, 0.76 million Tablet PCs were sold (shipped) in India, recording 6% decline over the previous quarter. However, the market recorded a 16%
Vertu stuns the World; launches most expensive feature phoneby Suksham Sharma May 24, 2017
Luxury phone maker Vertu has launched a new premium phone. Dubbed Vertu Signature Cobra, the limited edition feature phone has an exorbitant price tag of $360,000 (about Rs 2.3 crore). The primary highlight of
70% Public Wi-Fi Users Either not Aware of Risks or Ignoring to Gain Free Internetby Ashok Pandey March 30, 2017
Everyone is looking for free data, whether it's from R Jio 3 month free offer or from Public Wi-Fi. Jio is still the better choice over public Wi-Fi as numerous
Netgear Introduces WAC510 Wireless Access Pointby Ashok Pandey March 29, 2017
NETGEAR Inc. introduces first wireless access point offering easy management through the new NETGEAR Insight mobile app. The NETGEAR AC WiFi Business Access Point (WAC510) comes with a new NETGEAR Insight
Wi-Fi in 2017: Emerging Trendsby Ashok Pandey January 10, 2017
2016 resonated as the year of Wi-Fi domination especially in the mobile conversation space and globally witnessed a remarkable surge in the number of Wi-Fi hotspots. Now, stepping into
Nokia launches Nokia Group Communications to enhance LTE public safety portfolioby Navneet Srivastava November 8, 2016
Author By: DQINDIA Online Nokia is expanding its range of LTE-based public safety solutions with the launch of the Nokia Group Communications portfolio, which will enable first responder teams to securely communicate
Here’s How Sophos is Simplifying Wi-Fi Protectionby Sidharth Shekhar September 14, 2016
Sophos has announced the availability of Sophos Wireless, its first cloud-based solution for the protection and management of wireless networks. Managed through the Sophos
Edimax Announces Enterprise-Grade Wi-Fi Networking Solutions ‘Edimax Pro’by Ashok Pandey December 8, 2015
Edimax Technology introduces business Wi-Fi Networking Solutions – Edimax Pro, designed for modern mainstream businesses. The Edimax Pro series is a range of Wi-Fi solutions for modern businesses to ensure seamless
TP-Link Archer D9 Wireless Router Reviewby Ashok Pandey September 14, 2015
Archer D9 has an advanced Beamforming technology that enables it to focus WiFi signal to connected devices even over a long distance. It is also equipped with the shielded cover
Growing WiFi Ecosystem in India to Propel Mobilityby Rashi Varshney July 20, 2015
This trend is also percolating down to Wi-Fi devices and personalised Wi-Fi zones for seamless connectivity around the clock. Owing to the same, the rise in consumption of smart devices
Digisol DG-BG4300NU Wi-Fi Router Reviewby Ashok Pandey May 26, 2015
Digisol's new ADLS Wi-Fi router DG-BG4300NU is an affordable IPv6 ready router. It has a USB 2.0 port for 3D dongle or USB drive. It lets you share the internet
Binatone BW3G720 3G Wi-Fi data Cardby Ashok Pandey March 9, 2015
Sleek and shiny 3G Wi-Fi data card with up to 5 users connectivity at an affordable price The portable Wi-Fi data card has a plastic body with a shiny finish. The
Airtel 3G Wi-Fi USB Data Cardby Ashok Pandey September 2, 2014
The high speed small wireless device connects up to 5 users simultaneously The Airtel 3G is a portable USB powered Wi-Fi data card. It is like a traditional USB drive in