5G mobile phones under 15000 rupees have become popular among Indian consumers looking for the latest technology at an inexpensive price.

If you want to acquire a 5G phone, you have various possibilities. Explore our extensive list of phones with the most excellent prices for mobiles and compare different brands and models to discover the perfect one for you. Below is a comprehensive list of Best 5G mobiles under 15000 that provide exceptional value for money and are a wise purchase for anyone seeking a low-cost 5G smartphone. With so many online alternatives, you can easily select the perfect one for your budget and needs.

Here is a list of Best 5G mobile under 15000

Moto G34 5G

In India, the Moto G34 5G starts at Rs. 10,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The top-end model, which has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, costs Rs. 11,999. Motorola is offering a Rs. 1,000 exchange incentive on the new handset, reducing the effective price to Rs. 9,999 and Rs. 10,999, respectively.

Moto G34 5G Specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Moto G34 5G ships with Android 14, and the firm is ensuring an upgrade to Android 15 and three years of security patches for the handset. It has a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixel) LCD with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The display boasts 269 ppi pixel density and a peak brightness of 580nits. The display features a hole punch cutout at the top and Panda Glass protection. The available memory can be practically enlarged up to 16GB by utilising unused storage.

The Moto G34 5G features a 5,000mAh battery with 20W TurboPower (included in the box) charging. It measures 162.7 x 74.6 x 8 mm and weighs 179 g. The Vegan Leather variant weighs 181 g.

Purchase on Amazon for Rs. 13990

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G

Samsung's affordable offering is available in two storage versions, with introductory effective costs of Rs. 12,990 and Rs. 14,490 for the 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB variants.

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy F14 5G features a 6.6-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD panel with a refresh rate 90Hz and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The gadget runs Android 13 with OneUI 5 out of the box. Users can also use unused storage to add 6GB of virtual memory.

The Samsung Galaxy F14 5G features a 13-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video chats, which is placed in a centre-aligned water drop notch.

Purchase on Amazon for Rs. 11,999

Redmi 13C 5G

The Redmi 13C 5G is available with three RAM and storage options. In India, three variants are available: 4GB + 128GB for Rs. 9,999, 6GB + 128GB for Rs. 11,499, and 8GB + 256GB for Rs. 13,499. The Redmi 13C 5G model is available in two colours: Startrail Silver, Startrail Green, and Starlight Black.

Redmi 13C 5G Specifications

The Redmi 13C 5G features a 6.74-inch HD+ (1,600 x 720 pixel) LCD display with a maximum refresh rate of 90 Hz and a touch sampling rate of 180 Hz. The Redmi 13C 5G phone runs MIUI 14, based on Android 13. A MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC powers the Redmi 13C 5G phone and supports up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS2.2 internal storage. The back camera arrangement features two cameras, one accessible to the user. This comprises a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and a secondary sensor for depth data collection while utilising Portrait mode.

Unlike the previous generation, the Redmi 13C 5G phone has a 5,000mAh battery but now supports 18W charging. Xiaomi does not provide an official IP classification for this gadget but does mention that it is splash-resistant and dustproof. Wi-Fi AC, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS support, a 3.5mm headphone connector, and a USB Type-C connection.

Purchase on Amazon for Rs. 10,999

iQoo Z7 Pro 5G

The iQOO Z7s 5G pricing in India starts at ₹14,999. It is now available at the lowest price on Amazon in India as of January 30, 2024.

iQoo Z7 Pro 5G Specifications

The iQOO Z7s 5G phone's 6.38-inch touchscreen display has a refresh rate of 90 Hz and a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels (FHD+). The iQOO Z7s 5G is powered by an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 CPU. The iQOO Z7s 5G runs Android 13 and has a 4500mAh non-removable battery. The iQOO Z7s 5G supports 44W Flash Charge fast charging.

The iQOO Z7s 5G has a 64-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel camera. It includes a single front camera system for selfies, with a 16-megapixel sensor.

Purchase on Amazon for Rs. 14,999

Vivo T2x 5G

As of 30 January 2024, Vivo T2x 5G price in India starts at Rs. 11,999.

Vivo T2x 5G Specifications

The Vivo T2x 5G phone features a 6.58-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080x2408 pixels (FHD+). An octa-core processor powers the Vivo T2x 5G. It comes with 4GB, 6GB, 8GB of RAM. The Vivo T2x 5G supports fast charging.

The Vivo T2x 5G's rear camera configuration has a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) primary camera and a 2-megapixel camera. The rear camera system features autofocus. It sports a single front camera system for selfies, with an 8-megapixel sensor.

The Vivo T2x 5G runs OriginOS 13, based on Android 13, and has 128 GB of internal storage that can be increased with a microSD card (up to 1000GB) in a dedicated slot. It comes in three colours: Aurora Gold, Glimmer Black, and Marine Blue.

Purchase on Amazon for Rs. 14,173

Conclusion

Several well-known manufacturers have brought 5G mobile phones into the Indian market, making it difficult to choose the finest one. However, there are many models to select from, making it easy to locate a 5G mobile phone that fits your budget and needs. Some of India's most excellent 5G mobile phones under 15000 rupees come from top companies such as Xiaomi, Realme, Poco, iQOO, Samsung, and more. These smartphones are enticing due to their fast internet speeds, high-quality cameras, extended battery life, and good performance. Choose the best one for yourself.

Please note that the prices mentioned may vary on Amazon depending on availability, discounts, and launch promotions. It's always best to check the live listings for the most accurate prices. Happy Shopping!