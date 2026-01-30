Shipping & Delivery Policy

General Shipping & Delivery for Print Subscriptions

📰 PCQuest & DataQuest

📬 Voice&Data

PCQuest, Dataquest, and Voice & Data are monthly magazines owned by Cyber Media (India) Limited (“Company” or ‘CyberMedia”).

Advertisment

Print Subscription Delivery Details

Print issues (physical copies) are sent directly to your address via regular post or courier/registered post by the publisher.

Free shipping option is typically available for these subscriptions (i.e., no extra charge for delivery).

First issue delivery may take ~4–6 weeks from the time of subscription order. Subsequent issues follow the monthly publication schedule.

Advertisment

If you choose delivery by courier/registered post, this can sometimes result in more reliable or quicker delivery compared to regular post.

Issues sent by post may be delivered directly to your doorstep.

Print subscriptions also include free shipping to your doorstep when selected.

Traditional delivery via post/courier is available, similar to the other CyberMedia titles.

Advertisment

Other retailer sites list expected delivery of print subscriptions as ~4–6 weeks.

⏱️ Note: Actual delivery time may vary based on location, postal/courier services, and subscription processing; delays occasionally occur with first copies.

💻 Digital Delivery (Printless)

For all three magazines (PCQuest, DataQuest, and Voice&Data), digital-only versions are available: you receive instant access to digital editions after purchase.

Advertisment

Digital magazines are typically accessible via the magazine’s platform/app or through PDF sent to your account for immediate reading—no physical shipping is involved.

📍 Delivery Details You Should Know

Print delivery is normally India-wide for physical copies; overseas/international subscription options may differ and are typically handled separately by the publisher or third-party vendors.

Complaints about non-receipt should be raised with publisher support/customer service if issues persist beyond reasonable time (usually by subscription end or within a couple of months).

Advertisment

Territory: This policy is applicable for Indian Territory only.

Amendment to the Policy

The Company reserves the right to update or modify the Policy at any time, which will be effective immediately upon updation on the website.