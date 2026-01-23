Cancellation & Refunds Policy

PCQuest offers digital subscription products that provide immediate access to premium content. Please read this policy carefully before purchasing.

1. Subscription Cancellation

Users may cancel their subscription at any time from their account dashboard or by contacting PCQuest customer support.

Cancellation will stop future billing .

Access to paid content will continue until the end of the current billing period.

No partial refunds are issued for unused time in an active subscription period, except as outlined below.

2. Refund Policy

Because PCQuest subscriptions provide instant access to digital content, refunds are limited and subject to the following conditions:

Eligible for Refund

A refund may be considered if:

You were charged incorrectly due to a technical or billing error.

You were charged after cancellation .

You experienced a technical issue that prevented access to paid content for a significant duration and PCQuest was unable to resolve it in reasonable time.

Refund requests must be submitted within 7 days of the transaction date.

Not Eligible for Refund

Refunds will not be issued in the following cases:

Change of mind after accessing premium content.

Failure to cancel before the renewal date.

Infrequent use of the subscription.

Violation of PCQuest’s Terms of Service.

3. Auto-Renewal

All subscriptions renew automatically unless cancelled before the renewal date.

Renewal charges are non-refundable once processed, except in cases of billing errors.

4. How to Request a Refund

To request a refund or report a billing issue, please contact:

Email: subscriptions@cybermedia.co.in

Subject line: Subscription Refund Request

Include:

Registered email ID

Transaction ID or payment reference

Reason for the refund request

PCQuest will review requests and respond within 10-15 business days.

5. Changes to This Policy

PCQuest reserves the right to update or modify this Refund & Cancellation Policy at any time. Changes will be effective immediately upon posting on the website.