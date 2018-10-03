50 Top Video Game of 90s: Part 1

Relive the 90s and experience the feeling of nostalgia with these super entertaining 50 top video game of the 90s.

1. Super Mario World

Super Mario World is one of the most popular video games of the 90s. I bet every teen has played Mario. It was developed and published by Nintendo. It is Arcade video game where Mario had to save Princess Toadstool and Dinosaur land from the Koopalings (Browser and his children). You can still play this fun run game. Download Here.

2. Final Fantasy III

Final Fantasy III was first released in the summer of 1990. It is a role-playing video game, the third part to the Final Fantasy series. Moreover, it was the last series game for console format. Final Fantasy was developed and published by Square. Now, the game is available on Google play store for Android. Download Here.

3. Road Rash

Every 90s boy’s favourite motorcycle racing game – Road Rash was initially released in 1991. Its last update rolled it in 2003. Road Rash was developed and published by Electronic Arts for platforms such as Game boy advance, Sega Genesis, etc. The player has to race on violent, Illegal Street against other bikers. You can still race on these aggressive roads. Download Here.

4. Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is a console video game developed and published by Sega for Sega Genesis console. It is second in the Sonic the Hedgehog series. It was rolled out in November 1992. Its present mobile version offers various features such as save your game, compete with the world and HID compatible controllers. Download Here.

5. The Legend of Zelda

The Legend of Zelda was the first console game to have a save feature. It was one of the longest running action-adventure video game. Zelda was designed in 1986 by Japanese game designers and developed by Nintendo. Its last release was The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. You get the game here.

6. Mortal Kombat

Mortal Kombat is a classic video game series that was introduced in October 1992. It was developed by Midway Games’ Chicago Studio and later on was occupied by Warner Bros. It was released as a fantasy-horror fighting game. The latest release in the series is Mortal Kombat XL. Download Here.

7. Wolfenstein 3D

Wolfenstein 3D is a first-person video game that was stimulated by1981 Muse Software video game Castle Wolfenstein. Wolfenstein 3D is the third in the Wolfenstein series. The video game series was developed by id Software and published by Apogee Software and FormGen. It was introduced on May 5, 1992, for MS-DOS. Now, you play it on Windows 10 platform. Download Here.

8. Dune II

Dune II: The Building of a Dynasty video game is an adaptation of David Lynch’s 1984 movie Dune and Frank Herbert’s science fiction novel. It is a real-time strategy game developed by Studios and released by Virgin Games. It was launched in the winters of 1992. Now, the game is available for PC, you can download it here.

9. Doom

Doom a first-person multiplayer shooter video game developed by id Software and was originally launched in 1993. There has been a various adaptation of the game including a novel, comics, board games and movies. You can play its latest version Doom 3 BFG Edition, here.

10. Virtua Fighter

Virtua Fighter is a fighting game series designed by Sega-AM2. It was released in October 1993 and later, it was updated in 2012. The game is extensively recognized as the first 3D fighting game released. Today, you can download it for windows, here.