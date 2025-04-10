Free Fire MAX Faded Wheel Event Meteor Punch Fist-Grab Powerful Fist Skin

Free Fire MAX events always bring some new themed in-game items for the players to the platform. Now, after the Dark Ring and Dark Royale events, Free Fire MAX has launched another innovative event for the server, Meteor Fist Punch event. Free Fire MAX Meteor Punch Fist is a Luck Royale Faded Wheel event and the players need to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to take part in the event. The event brings exclusive rewards like the Fist- Meteor Punch and Motorbike- Limelite to the platform.

Free Fire MAX Meteor Punch Fist Event- Release Date

The event has been launched on the 10th of April 2025 and will be available on the server for the next 15 days. The players need to make spins by using their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to grab some exclusive rewards in the event.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Meteor Punch Fist Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, go to the Luck Royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Here, go to the Meteor Punch Fist event.

Select and Remove 2 prizes from the prizes displayed on the screen. These could be the prizes you don’t like.

Click on ‘Confirm’. Your final prize pool will now be available on your screen.

Now, you can make the first spin with nine Free Fire MAX Diamonds.

The diamonds required will increase with each draw.

Free Fire MAX Meteor Punch Fist Event- Rewards

Fist- Meteor Punch

Motorbike- Limelite

Supply Crate

Backpack- Sleek Silver

Xtreme Adventure Weapon Loot Crate

Armor Crate

Earthhelm

Pet Food x 2

Cube Fragment x 2

Weapon Attributes

Attributes

Xtreme Adventure Weapon Loot Crate

Vector- Xtreme Adventure

Accuracy +

Magazine +

Reload Speed –

M1887- Xtreme Adventure

Accuracy +

Reload Speed +

Movement Speed –

AVM- Xtreme Adventure

Reload Speed +

Damage +

Movement Speed –

P90- Xtreme Adventure

Range +

Rate of Fire +

Magazine –

Vector- Xtreme Adventure

Accuracy +

Magazine +

Reload Speed –

Free Fire MAX faded Wheel Meteor Punch Fist Event brings some exclusive rewards to the platform. The players can take part in the event and use their Free Fire MAX diamonds to make spins in the event.

Also Read:

Free Fire MAX New Evo Vault Event Brings Woodpecker Majestic Prowler Gun and More

Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today and 100% Bonus Top-Up Diamond Event

Sony’s Next Gen PlayStation Portable 2 Device will Reportedly Play All PS4 and PS5 Games

GTA 6 Expected Release Date, Trailer 2, Gameplay and Map-All We Know