Free Fire MAX Faded Wheel Event Meteor Punch Fist-Grab Powerful Fist Skin

Free Fire MAX events always bring some new themed in-game items for the players to the platform. Now, after the Dark Ring and Dark Royale events, Free Fire MAX has launched another innovative event for the server, Meteor Fist Punch event. Free Fire MAX Meteor Punch Fist is a Luck Royale Faded Wheel event and the players need to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to take part in the event. The event brings exclusive rewards like the Fist- Meteor Punch and Motorbike- Limelite to the platform.
Free Fire MAX Meteor Punch Fist Event- Release Date
The event has been launched on the 10th of April 2025 and will be available on the server for the next 15 days. The players need to make spins by using their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to grab some exclusive rewards in the event.
How to Access the Free Fire MAX Meteor Punch Fist Event?
- Open Free Fire MAX on your device.
- Now, go to the Luck Royale section in the left-hand bar menu.
- Here, go to the Meteor Punch Fist event.
- Select and Remove 2 prizes from the prizes displayed on the screen. These could be the prizes you don’t like.
- Click on ‘Confirm’. Your final prize pool will now be available on your screen.
- Now, you can make the first spin with nine Free Fire MAX Diamonds.
- The diamonds required will increase with each draw.
Free Fire MAX Meteor Punch Fist Event- Rewards
- Fist- Meteor Punch
- Motorbike- Limelite
- Supply Crate
- Backpack- Sleek Silver
- Xtreme Adventure Weapon Loot Crate
- Armor Crate
- Earthhelm
- Pet Food x 2
- Cube Fragment x 2
Weapon Attributes
Attributes
Xtreme Adventure Weapon Loot Crate
Vector- Xtreme Adventure
- Accuracy +
- Magazine +
- Reload Speed –
M1887- Xtreme Adventure
- Accuracy +
- Reload Speed +
- Movement Speed –
AVM- Xtreme Adventure
- Reload Speed +
- Damage +
- Movement Speed –
P90- Xtreme Adventure
- Range +
- Rate of Fire +
- Magazine –
Free Fire MAX faded Wheel Meteor Punch Fist Event brings some exclusive rewards to the platform. The players can take part in the event and use their Free Fire MAX diamonds to make spins in the event.
