Laptop Killer? Xiaomi Pad 8 Series Brings 144Hz display & AI Brains to the World

Xiaomi is clearly going after the high-end Android tablet market with its global launch of the new Pad 8 and Pad 8 Pro. The goal of both models is to give users a portable way to be productive in the same way as a laptop, but without carrying around an actual laptop. This launch seems more like a redefining of what an Android tablet can be for students, creators, and people who do work on the go than just another product update from Xiaomi.

Advertisment

Slim build, serious hardware

Both tablets come with an 11.2-inch 3.2K LCD display that boasts an impressive 2136 x 3200 pixel resolution, a 144 Hz refresh rate, and up to 800 nits brightness. What this means in real terms is that text will be sharper, scrolling will be silky smooth, and you'll be able to see what you're doing even when the sun is blazing outside. And with a low blue light certification from TÜV Rheinland, you can use these tablets for long study or work sessions without causing eye strain.

But even though they are just 5.75 mm thin and only 485 g, these devices pack a hefty 9,200 mAh battery that will last you all day without needing to be recharged. The standard Pad 8 lets you charge it at 45W, while the Pro model cranks out up to 67W.

HyperOS 3 is finally putting productivity first.

But the real game-changer is the software: HyperOS 3, built on Android 16, brings some major multitasking upgrades:

Advertisment

5:5 vertical split-screen mode

1:9 horizontal window ratio

Expanded Workstation Mode with more pinned apps

PC-style browser with right-click and hover previews

To be frank, these features matter. Having a split-screen mode that actually works can make all the difference to how fast you can get things done, especially when you need to reference loads of documents or code at the same time. Plus, Xiaomi has even thrown in WPS Office PC so you can edit documents, spreadsheets, presentations, and PDFs like you would on a PC without having to rely on cloud apps.

The HyperAI system is also getting a boost, which lets you easily share stuff between your Xiaomi devices, but its usefulness will depend on just how much you are invested in the Xiaomi ecosystem.

Advertisment

Performance Gap between Pad 8 and Pad 8 Pro

The Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro has the mighty Snapdragon 8 Elite under the hood, this time round boasting an 81% CPU and 103% GPU performance boost compared to the last gen. Xiaomi's touting the fact you can store up to 512GB of files and photos and the 50MP rear and 32MP front cameras pretty clearly; they're going after the high-res video call and content capture crowd.

The Pad 8 sticks with Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 but still gets a respectable 32% CPU and 67% GPU performance bump. It means you get up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage; that's a pretty solid setup for most people's needs.

But let's be real, both chips can handle multitasking, gaming, and media editing for the most part. The Pro model's got its sights set on more demanding tasks, though.

Advertisment

Pricing & Positioning

Xiaomi Pad 8 starts at EUR 449.9

Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro starts at EUR 549.9

Matte Glass Pad 8 Pro (12GB + 512GB) is priced at EUR 769.9.

You can get the Focus Pen Pro and Focus Keyboard as well and throw in some other accessories to turn your Pad 8 Pro into a hybrid work-and-entertainment beast.

Now the real question is can HyperOS 3's productivity tweaks genuinely replace laptops for your average user? On paper at least, Xiaomi is sounding pretty convincing.

Advertisment

More For You

CMR Reports 147% Surge in Premium Tablets: Is Budget Losing Ground?

Best tablets for emulation gaming PS2 PSP and Switch on the go

Top 5 Tablets Under ₹30,000 in India (2025): Gaming, Study, Streaming

Gaming Laptops vs PS6: Which One Should You Choose