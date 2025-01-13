Fake iPhone: What You Need to Know

Are you an iPhone fan? Or like to change your phone every year with the new launch of an iPhone? The iPhone is one of the best selling phones in the world. But what if you purchase one from an unauthorised dealer? Considering the fact that the iPhones are not only famous for its excellent features and specifications, but it is also a status symbol for many people. Maybe you are offered an attractive price and you plan to buy one. As you all know, Apple generates revenue of about US$39 billion from iPhone sales only. The increasing demand is a problem as there are Fake iPhone being circulated in the market. Read further to save yourself from this scam.

Want to buy an iPhone during Sale time?

This is the sale season. Everyone looks forward to the sales and plans to upgrade. But discounts offline and online can be taxing if you accidentally buy a Fake iPhone. Original phone can be replaced during repairs too. Follow these methods mentioned below, that can help you to spot a Fake iPhone and save you from this scam.

How to identify a Fake iPhone?

Enter the serial number on the box on Apple's Check Coverage website to verify the information. You can Go to Settings > General > About on the iPhone and note the number. If you don't find the phone's information there please know that it is a Fake iPhone. You can also Dial #06# on the iPhone and compare the IMEI number to the number on the box and SIM tray.

Apple gives quality to its customers. You should be aware of the packaging once you receive the phone. An iPhone box is sturdy and of good quality. The printing on the box is crisp. Check for the accessories like the charging cable and check for quality. Check the printing on the box. It should be crisp and there is no scope of mistakes. If you notice poor printing, damaged boxes, or problems in the accessories, it is a clear sign of a Fake iPhone.

Like mentioned before, Apple is true to its customers as they provide the finest quality. Please check the phone's build quality. You may do that by checking on the buttons, screen, weight, and design. If you feel they are not upto Apple's standards, please know that it is a Fake iPhone. Fake phones will have misplaced logos, rough edges, or loose buttons.

Check for the iOS version. If it is not running the latest version of iOS, please know you’ve been scammed. You can check by simply going to Settings > General > Software Update.

Check for the "Hey Siri" command. If that doesn't work then the iPhone is a Fake iPhone.

Conclusion

You must be cautious while buying an iPhone online or from any random dealer. These tips will help you to identify a Fake iPhone. You can visit Apple dealerships to get information about whether your phone is real or fake, to be more sure. Shopping for expensive phones during sales can sometimes be a scam. These are basic steps that can be followed.