Apple Aims to Release Biggest iPad Air with 12.9-Inch Display in the Near Future

A larger iPad Air with a 12.9-inch display that runs on the M2 chipset is something Apple is planning on releasing.

The all-screen layout and thin body of the next iPad will resemble those of the present model.

As soon as the iPad Air 6th Generation model is released, Apple is allegedly planning on releasing a larger iPad Air with a 12.9-inch display. This larger iPad Air may run on Apple's exclusive M2 processor. Since October of last year, there have been rumors about the new iPad.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, citing industry sources, the new 12.9-inch iPad Air will have a similar design to the current generation iPad Air, with a thin body and a full screen. Apple's latest tablet could have a Touch ID button on the top and speakers on the bottom, like the previous generation. In addition, the new iPad Air has a side switch and a USB-C port.

What changes can be expected in the upcoming iPad Air?

It's interesting to note that the back camera's design has changed. The rumor claims that the next iPad Air will include an LED flash and a visible border around the lens. Other than that, it doesn't appear like Apple is changing the look of the new iPad Air all that much.

According to a report by Indian Express, the upcoming 12.9-inch iPad Air will significantly narrow the gap between the Pro and Air lineups, offering users the option to get a bigger screen from Apple while still saving a lot of money without paying a premium for selection. For the Pro configuration,.

Since the iPad Air 12.9-inch bezels are expected to be similar to the previous generation, their dimensions may be larger than the 12.9-inch iPad Pro models.

iPad Air 5th Generation

The current iPad Air 5th generation has a 10.9-inch screen, but Apple may start offering two sizes with the new iPad later this year. An earlier Bloomberg report also said that Apple plans to launch the 12.9-inch iPad Air in four possible models coded J507, J508, J537, and J538. The report claimed that these models will be available in both wifi and cellular versions.

Furthermore, a rumor from Bloomberg said that the bigger screen on the iPad Air series may be a component of Apple's plan to provide more alternatives at various price points, similar to what the firm accomplished with the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro series.