Apple Brings Stolen Device Protection Feature with its Latest Release iOS 17.3 Update

Highlights
To improve security, Apple releases iOS 17.3 with the Stolen Device Protection feature.
The update brings enhanced AirPlay capabilities, collaborative playlists in Apple Music, and a new background.
Crash detection has been optimized for improved performance on all Apple devices.
The much-awaited iOS 17.3 and iPadOS 17.3 upgrades have been released by Apple, offering a host of improvements to compatible devices. In contrast to other rivals who have used a phased distribution approach, Apple has made these upgrades immediately available to all consumers.
One of the most prominent features of the iOS 17.3 update is the introduction of innovative stolen device protection. This new layer of protection aims to protect user data in the unfortunate event of device theft and provide additional protection for those who have fallen victim to such incidents.
What is Stolen Device Protection?
Under Stolen Device Protection, Face ID or Touch ID is now required to use saved passwords. Additionally, there is now a security delay when changing critical settings such as your Apple ID password or device password. If the iPhone is not in known locations, users must use Face ID or Touch ID, endure a one-hour wait, and complete an additional successful biometric authentication.
This multi-step process adds strong protection against unauthorized access, leaving users wondering why such a feature wasn't implemented earlier. Apple enthusiasts can also rejoice over the arrival of a new wallpaper that adds freshness to the device's user interfaces.
What other features have been improved in the update?
In addition, Apple Music users can now collaborate with friends to create playlists, bringing a social element to music sharing. The update goes a step further by allowing users to express their reactions to songs by adding emoji reactions. AirPlay functionality has been expanded to include hotel support, allowing users to seamlessly stream content directly to their hotel room TV in select locations.
This improvement improves the overall user experience, especially for those who travel frequently. Crash detection has also been optimized, ensuring smoother and more reliable performance on all Apple devices. This comprehensive set of updates strengthens security measures and increases user engagement and convenience, reinforcing Apple's commitment to delivering great experiences with each software iteration.
As Apple continues to innovate and improve its mobile operating systems, users hope that other tech giants, especially Google and Android device makers, will follow suit and plan to bring similar features to their platforms soon.