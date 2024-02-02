Assassin’s Creed 2 Download for PC - Play the Game on your PC at the Lowest Possible Price

Assassin’s Creed 2 was released in the year 2009 and the game was developed and published by the Ubisoft gaming company. Assassin’s Creed 2 is a direct sequel to the original game Assassins Creed, and it follows the story of Desmond Miles after he escapes from Abstergo Industries with the help of Lucy Stillman, who is another undercover assassin. Assassin’s Creed 2 is an epic story of family, betrayal, and vengeance which is set in the pristine, but brutal backdrop of a Renaissance Italy. Assassins Creed 2 download for PC can be done at the lowest possible price with Ubisoft Connect Client and Epic Games, and the game can be played easily on Windows XP and prior versions.

Assassin’s Creed 2- The Story

The story of the game Assassin’s Creed 2 revolves around the protagonist Desmond Miles who in an attempt to destroy Abstergo and the modern-day Templars uses a new ‘Animus’ to relive the genetic memories of his ancestor. The game is set in Italy as, Desmond Miles’ ancestor lived in Italy during the Renaissance. The player gets an opportunity to control Desmond and Ezio, who becomes an assassin after his family faces betrayal in a conspiracy set by the Templars. The plot of the game Assassin’s Creed 2 is set in the fictional-history of real-world events, and it uses the same storyline that revolves around the long old tussle between the Assassins, who are fighting for peace and free-will, and the Templars who look forward to gaining peace through control. The story is set in the 21st century and revolves around the protagonist Desmond Miles who is reliving the genetic memories of his ancestor, Ezio Auditore Da Firenze. Desmond is on a quest to resolve the conflict between the Assassins and the Templars, by uncovering the mysteries left behind by an ancient race known as ‘The First Civilization’. The main plot follows Ezio’s journey as an Assassin, who wants revenge against those who are responsible for the death of his fathers and brothers.

Assassin’s Creed 2 Gameplay for PC

The gameplay of Assassin’s Creed 2 maintains its core strength, but some more challenges have been added to the game to make it more immersive for the players. Assassin’s Creed 2 has a non-linear gameplay and the players gets the opportunity to freely roam around the generated renditions of Italy. Animus has been replaced by Animus 2.0 and a new third-person view has been incorporated by updating the Eagle Vision. The gameplay involves exploring the large open-world that comprises of various Italian cities where Ezio uses his stealth and combat power to explore the open-world and to defeat the enemies. Economic system allows the players to purchase weapons, swords, daggers and maces in the game. The updated combat system in the game Assassin’s Creed 2 allows for options like disarming opponents, better hiding techniques and enhanced blending mechanics.

Assassin’s Creed 2 Download for PC with Ubisoft Connect Client

Visit the webpage to purchase the global PC key for the game Assassin’s Creed 2- Click Here.

Open the Ubisoft connect client and log in to your account- Click Here.

Click on the icon in the left corner of your screen.

There choose the option ‘Activate Key’.

Enter the code that you have received after purchasing the game.

The game will now be available in the ‘Games’ section of the Ubisoft client.

You can download the game and play it on your PC.

Assassin’s Creed 2 Download for PC with Epic Store

Install the Epic Games Launcher on Your PC- Click Here.

Create an Epic Games Account using your Google, Facebook or console account to sign-up.

Search for the game Assassin’s Creed 2 in the search bar in the Epic Games Store and select the game - Click Here.

Select ‘Add to Cart’ and purchase the game for Rs. 499 from the Epic Games Store.

After you have purchased the game, it will be available in your library section.

Click on the game to download and install it on your PC.

Now, start playing the game on your PC.

Assassin’s Creed 2 System Requirements for PC

Minimum Requirements

Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo 1.8 GHz or AMD Athlon 64 X2 2.4 GHz or better

RAM: Depends upon the operating system (1.5 GB Windows XP / 2 GB Windows Vista – Windows 7)

Operating System: Windows XP / Vista / 7 (based on 32 and 64 bit)

GRAPHICS CARD: NVIDIA GeForce 7/8/9/100/200 series or ATI RADEON X1950, HD 2000/3000/4000/5000 series or intel G41

GRAPHICS MEMORY: 256 MB DirectX 9.0-compliant card

DIRECTX VERSION: DirectX 9.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

GAME INSTALLATION SIZE: 8 GB

Recommended Requirements

Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo E6700 2.6 GHz or AMD Athlon 64 X2 6000+ 3.0GHz

RAM: Depends upon operating system (1.5 GB Windows XP / 2 GB Windows Vista – Windows 7)

Operating System: Windows XP / Vista / 7 (based on 32 and 64 bit)

GRAPHICS CARD: NVIDIA GeForce 8800 GT or ATI Radeon HD 4700 or intel HD Graphics

GRAPHICS MEMORY: 512 MB

DIRECTX VERSION: DirectX 9.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

GAME INSTALLATION SIZE: 8 GB

FAQ

Can I play Assassin’s Creed 2 on PC with Steam also.

Yes, Assassin’s Creed download for PC is available on Steam also.

How much RAM is needed to play Assassin’s Creed on PC?

At least 2 GB RAM is needed to play Assassin’s Creed 2 on PC.

Assassin’s Creed 2 is an interesting game with a deeply immersive gameplay. You can now play the game on your PC at the lowest possible price with all its features and full gameplay.

