How to Download Assassin’s Creed for Android- Story and Gameplay

Assassin’s Creed is an action-adventure game released by Ubisoft in the year 2007. It was released for Xbox 360 and PlayStation in November 2007 and for PC in the year 2008. The plot of the game is set in a fictional history of events from the real world and these events take place mainly during the Third crusade in the Holy Land in the year 1911. Assassin’s Creed can be easily played on your Android device with the help of Assassins Creed Download for Android.

Advertisment

Assassin’s Creed – The Story

The game revolves around a machine dubbed the ‘Animus’, which has the power to allow its user to view the genetic memories of their ancestors. The protagonist of the story is the bartender ‘Desmond Miles’ who relives the memories of one of his ancestors, the Assassin Altair lbn- La’Ahad who lived in the Holy Land during the Third crusade. The game deals with the details of the battle between the two ancient sects- the Knights Templar for an artifact that known only as a ‘Piece of Eden’.

Assassins Creed- The Gameplay

Advertisment

The game involves a 12th century Levantine assassin named Altair lbn- La’Ahad during the Third crusade whose life can be experienced through the machine named Animus. The player has to rise through the ranks of the Assassin Order by carrying out a series of assassins for the leader of the order. To achieve his objective Altair is capable of following high- or low-profile commands. Low-profile commands will help Altair in hiding, blending into crowds or using the Altair’s Hidden Blade to attempt quiet and low-profile assassinations. On the other hand, high-profile commands will increase alertness, free running and high-profile assassinations attempts. On being surrounded by a number of enemies the players can use Altair’s sword fighting skills to fight the guards and escape.

Steps for Assassin’s Creed Download for Android

Visit the webpage and download the APK+OBB file for Assassin’s Creed from the install buttons given on the webpage. Click Here

Download the ZArchiver app from the Google Play Store, as it will help you to install and extract files from the downloaded folder. Click Here

Once the files are downloaded, locate them in the downloaded folder of ZArchiver app.

Click on the APK file and then click on the ‘Install’ button.

Now you will get a message asking you to allow installation from the ZArchiver app. Here click on ‘Allow Installation from the app’.

Then Click on Install to start the installation process.

After the game is installed on your device click on ‘Done’ and do not open the game.

Now, you need to extract the downloaded OBB file. Go back to the download folder again and click on the OBB file.

Now, click on ‘Extract’ from the displayed list.

Go back and now open the Android folder.

Here click on the ‘OBB’ folder to open it, and then click on the green button in the bottom-right corner to extract the files.

Now, open the game and click on ‘Continue’ to proceed further.

Click on ‘Start Game’ and start playing the game.

Advertisment

System Requirements for Playing Assassin’s Creed on Android

Android Version- 7 or Above

RAM- 2 GB

Advertisment

FAQ

Is Assassin’s Creed an open-world game?

Yes, Assassin’s Creed is an open world game and the players can explore the world freely.

Advertisment

Can Assassin’s Creed be played on PC?

Yes, Assassin’s Creed can be played on PC with the help of an official download with the help of different platforms like battle.net.

Assassin’s Creed is an action-adventure game that is known for its graphics effects and immersive gaming. You can now download Assassin’s Creed for your Android device and play the game with all its effects and graphics.

Advertisment

Also Read:

Download and Play PPSSPP Games for Free on Android and PC (pcquest.com)

Play Garena Free Fire MAX Online (pcquest.com)

GTA 5 PPSSPP Download- Play Grand Theft Auto on Android (pcquest.com)