Best Mobiles Under 20000 (January 2024)

Are you looking for a smartphone that offers good performance overall at a friendly budget?

Advertisment

While many excellent phones are available at a budget-friendly price, our selection of the best mobiles under Rs 20,000 highlights those that are multifunctional. Nowadays, there are multiple brands competing neck to neck in a similar segment of mobile phones but the phones that are worth buying are the ones that have a mix of both software and hardware capabilities, providing tons of processing power and easy use.

Here is a list of the Best Mobiles under 20000 in India that can be used for various tasks, including creating videos, editing spreadsheets, viewing HDR movies, and playing graphics-intensive games.

Check out our list of Best mobile under 20000

Advertisment

1. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G official starting price is Rs. 19,999 in India. India's cheapest Nord series phone gets a larger 6.72-inch IPS LCD with 120Hz refresh rate.

Advertisment

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Key Features

The phone has a flat-screen and a 16-megapixel front camera inside the hole at the top. The Nord CE 3 Lite 5G has a 108-megapixel main camera on the back. Its triple rear camera setup also includes two 2-megapixels for macro photography and depth mapping.

The phone comes with a huge packed 5000mAh battery along with 67W fast charging support. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor. The phone comes standard with 8GB of RAM and 128GB / 256GB of storage.

Advertisment

A fingerprint sensor and AI facial recognition are mounted on the side. Nord CE 3 Lite 5G runs OxygenOS 13.1 operating system based on Android 13. It receives two major Android updates and three years of security support.



2. Vivo T2 5G

In India, the Vivo T2 5G has been released in two variants. For Rs. 18,999, the basic version comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. At Rs. 20,999, the highest model comes with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM .

The Vivo T2 5G has a 6.38-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate. The Vivo T2 5G is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor. It comes with 6GB and 8GB of RAM. The Vivo T2 5G runs on Android 13 and is powered by a 4500mAh battery. Vivo T2 5G supports proprietary fast charging.

Advertisment

Vivo T2 5G Key Features

As for the cameras, the Vivo T2 5G has a dual camera setup at the back with a 64 MP primary camera and a 2 MP camera. There is autofocus in the rear camera settings. It has a single front camera with a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies.

Advertisment

The Vivo T2 5G runs Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13 and has 128GB of built-in storage, which is expandable via microSD card (up to 1000GB). It comes in Nitro Blaze and Velocity Wave colors. Connectivity options on the Vivo T2 5Ginclude Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, 3G, 4G (Band 40 support used by some LTE networks in India) , and 5G.

Sensors on thephone include an accelerometer, an ambient light sensor, a proximity sensor , and a fingerprint sensor. As of January 31, 2024, the Vivo T2 5G price in India starts from Rs. 16,999.

3. iQOO Z7 5G

Advertisment

The starting price of the iQOO Z7 5G in India is Rs 18,999. On January 31, 2024, the iQOO Z7 5G is available at Amazon for the lowest price of Rs 18,999.

The iQOO Z7 5G is the successor to the Z6 5G launched in India last year. The new 5G smartphone under Rs. 20,000 is aimed at delivering segment performance and a good fast charging experience.

Iqoo Z7 5G Key Features

The phone has a 6.38-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The waterdrop notch at the top gives the phone a slightly dated look. The Z7 5G screen has a maximum brightness of 1300 nits and is HDR10+ certified.

It has a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC and a 4500 mAh battery and it supports 44W of fast charging. For biometrics, there is an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The dual rear camera setup has a 64-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel portrait lens. There is a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies. The phone runs on Android 13 and runs Funtouch OS 13 on it. Two major Android updates and three years of security support are promised.

4. Poco X5 Pro

The starting pricing of Poco X5 Pro in India is Rs 16,999. On January 31, 2024, the Poco X5 Pro is available for the lowest price of Rs 16,999 at Flipkart.

A brand-new 5G mid-range smartphone in India with several improvements between the existing model and the new Poco X series smartphone. The phone sports a big 6.67-inch AMOLED display that uses 10 bits and a120 Hz refresh rate.

Poco X5 Pro Key Features

The display has Corning Gorilla Glass 5-layer protection. Unlike its predecessor, the Poco X5 Pro has a plastic back panel. The phone has a triple rear camera and a 108-megapixel primary camera. There's also an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel macro sensor.

The Poco X5 Pro 5G has a 16-megapixel front camera. It also has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC with up to 8GB of RAM. Up to 256 GB of storage is available. Poco has packed the phone with a 5000mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging. Poco X5 Pro 5G runs MIUI 14 based on Android 12 out of the box.

5. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G

In India, the starting price of the Samsung Galaxy A14 4G is Rs 12,999. On January 31, 2024, Amazon will have the Samsung Galaxy A14 4G at the lowest price of Rs 12,999.

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G's FHD+ LCD and powerful octa-core processor ensure cinematic viewing and smooth multitasking. Capture great moments with its 50-megapixel triple rear camera.

Samsung Galaxy A14 Key Features

It has a 5000 mAh battery with AI power management that keeps you going for up to 2 days. Enjoy the benefits of 5G connectivity, expandable storage and a 1-year manufacturer's warranty in a full-featured smartphone for less than €20,000.

Galaxy A14 5G has 4G+ or LTE+ mobile internet. The site is so powerful. The processor is good. The camera is good, it has gyro-EIS, thanks to which the video recording does not shake. It has a very useful map compass.

Its powerful 50-megapixel triple camera and powerful RAM Plus memory make it a worthy choice for those looking for an affordable smartphone with impressive features and 5G connectivity.

6. realme narzo 60 5G

In India, the starting price of the Realme Narzo 60 5G is Rs 15,999. On January 31, 2024, Realme Narzo 60 5G is available at Amazon for the lowest price of Rs 15,999.

Realme Nazra 60 5G is a stylish powerhouse with an immersive 90Hz Super AMOLED screen and an ultra-slim 7.93mm design. The premium vegan leather finish adds sophistication to your device. Capture amazing moments with the 64-megapixel camera for urban photography.

Realme Narzo 60 5G Key Features

This phone offers advanced features like a massive 8GB + 256GB storage configuration and a 33W SUPERVOOC charger for fast charging. Elevate your mobile experience with a combination of style, performance, and cutting-edge technology, all in vibrant Mars Orange.

Own it at an affordable price and redefine your smartphone journey. With a remarkable 53% 5-star rating on Amazon, it is the best choice for style-conscious users who want better performance.

7. Mi 11X Cosmic Black

At Rs 19,999, the Xiaomi Mi 11X Cosmic Black boasts a 128GB ROM and 6GB RAM.

The Xiaomi 11X is a sub-$20,000 smartphone with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Snapdragon 870 processor and stunning 120 Hz E4 AMOLED screen ensure top-notch performance and vivid graphics.

Mi 11X Cosmic Black Key Features

Capture real moments with the 48MP triple rear camera and enjoy a long-lasting 4520mAh battery with 33W fast charging. Available in Cosmic Black, the budget-friendly device combines a stylish design, powerful features, and a 1-year manufacturer's warranty, making it an ideal choice for those looking for value-for-money smartphones

Its impressive features make it worth buying, backed by over 8,500 global reviews on Amazon. It is a user-approved choice for performance and reliability.

8. iQOO Z7s 5G

In India, the starting price of the iQOO Z7s 5G is Rs 14,999. On January 31, 2024, the iQOO Z7s 5G is available at Amazon for the lowest price of Rs 14,999.

It is equipped with a Snapdragon 695 5G processor, iQOO Z7s 5G with a vivo 6nm life-saving design that extends battery life. Enjoy a vibrant 6.38-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate and 1300 nits of brightness.

Iqoo Z7s 5G Key Features

Shoot accurately with the 64MP OIS ultra-stable camera and charge quickly with 44W FlashCharge. Take your gaming to the next level with Ultra Game Mode, Motion Control, and 1200 Hz Instant Touch.

With a sleek design, IP54 water resistance, and cutting-edge features, the iQOO Z7 offers an exceptional blend of style, performance, and value.

9. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

The starting price of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India is Rs 17,849. On January 31, 2024, Gostor will have the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G for the lowest possible price of Rs 17,849.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in stunning Blue Tide is a versatile phone with a 64 MP camera to take amazing photos. Enjoy a smooth viewing experience with a 6.59-inch screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate.

Key Features of OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite

It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor and has a durable 5000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC charging. Enhance your mobile experience with Alexa Hands-Free features.

While it may not have all the bells and whistles of flagships like the OnePlus 9 or 9 Pro, it offers solid performance and quality for the price.

You can't expect it to compete with the absolute best models, but for what you pay, it's certainly up there with the OnePlusand#039; reputation for offering good value.

10. Vivo Y27

The starting price of the Vivo Y27 4G in India is Rs 12,999. On January 31, 2024, Vivo Y27 4G is available at Amazon for the lowest price of Rs 12,999.

You can take photos like never before with the burgundy black vivo Y27. Powerful 50 MP + 2 MP rear camera and 8-megapixel selfie camera in night mode capture amazing moments.

Yivo V27 Key Features

The 6.64-inch FHD+ sunlight LCD screen provides clear visibility outdoors. Enjoy fast performance with 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a Helio G85 processor. Unlock conveniently with Face Access and the side fingerprint sensor. The 5000 mAh battery supports 44 W fast FlashCharge for long.