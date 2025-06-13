Not just mugs and neckties 8 tech gifts your dad actually wants this Father’s Day

Let’s be real, your dad deserves better than a last-minute coffee mug

After being your in-house mechanic, life coach, financial advisor, or sometimes your Netflix partner-in-crime, why give him something boring this Father’s Day?

You’ve seen him reset the Wi-Fi, explain cricket rules while cheering for his favorite team, or just quietly play the music mix he made to get him through morning chai time. He may ask for so little, but now you have the chance to make it right and gift your dad something way more meaningful than a thoughtless mug.

If your dad is the kind of dad who gets excited about cricket stats, spatial audio, or cool gadget ideas, we’re going to walk you through it. This is a no-fluff, tech-based gift guide that covers every kind of dad—from chill streamers to weekend warriors. All are practical. All are tech-powered. And, most importantly, all will make you the favorite child.

This Father’s Day, give a tech gift he’ll actually use

For the cricket-mad dad: str8bat Smart Bat Sensor



For dads who live and breathe cricket, whether playing on weekends or dissecting innings from the couch, the str8bat Smart Bat Sensor turns passion into data. It attaches to any bat and captures live swing analytics, including bat speed, shot quality, and timing. No camera and no extra setup, just data for the cricket nut.

Price: ₹ 6,499

For the multitasking master: ASUS Vivobook 14 Flip



Some dads code, sketch, and binge-watch all in one evening. The ASUS Vivobook 14 Flip fits this energy, switching between laptop, tablet, and tent modes with its 360-degree hinge. Powered by Intel’s latest Core Ultra Series 2 processor and neural processing capabilities, it handles deep work and downtime. The OLED touchscreen, USB Type-C fast charging, and built-in privacy features make it a smart choice.

Price: ₹ 91,990

For the movie buff dad: Sonos Arc Ultra



Every film needs sound that moves the soul. For dads who live for weekend thrillers or timeless classics, the Sonos Arc Ultra makes movie nights unforgettable. With Dolby Atmos and spatial audio tech, this soundbar delivers immersive experiences without the clutter. Dialogues stay crisp, and every scene feels alive.

Price: ₹ 99,999

For the desktop dreamer: ASUS V470VA AiO



When Dad’s workspace is also his creative studio, a clutter-free powerhouse helps him stay in flow. The ASUS V470VA All-in-One has a 27-inch Full HD display, high color accuracy, and a minimalist design. Inside an Intel Core i7 processor and fast SSD storage handle everything from design work to video calls with ease.

Price: ₹ 49,990

For the headphone purist: Sonos Ace



For dads who start their day with music and end with playlists, the Sonos Ace headphones deliver what they want. Dolby Atmos audio and active noise cancellation turn every track into a private show. With a lightweight frame and up to 30 hours of battery life, they’re ready for whatever.

Price: ₹ 39,999

For the wellness-focused dad: seniorshield Smartwatch



Health isn’t a hobby for many dads; it’s the main event. The seniorshield smartwatch tracks heart rate, oxygen levels, and even falls. Medication reminders and emergency alerts, care, and independence. It’s more than a watch; it’s quiet support 24/7.

Price: ₹ 4,999

For the audio-all-day dad: JBL Live Beam 3



Some dads juggle calls, playlists, and quiet time equally. The JBL Live Beam 3 earbuds offer high-res wireless sound, noise cancellation, and spatial audio. The standout feature is the touchscreen charging case, so he can control settings without reaching for his phone. Up to 48 hours of playtime, it’s good for the whole week.

Price: ₹ 14,999

For the retro soul: JBL Authentics 300

The JBL Authentics 300 is the perfect gift for the dad who loves vinyl but wants modern sound. It’s all retro design, smooth leather-like finish, carrying handle, and smart features like voice assistants, Wi-Fi, and support for streaming services. It’s style and substance in one, whether in the study or on the balcony.

Price: ₹ 39,999

If your dad’s got Wi-Fi wisdom, his gift should have range

No wallets, no pens, no “World’s Best Dad” keychains this time; you’re giving him something he’ll actually use.

Whether he’s fiddling with old tech at home and fixing the router for no reason, dancing to oldies he never stops talking about, or figuring out your phone faster than you, Dad deserves something that’s him.

This list has got it all. Whether it’s sound that moves him, screens that match his pace, or wearables that keep an eye out for him, there’s something here that says, “I know you, Dad.”

And if it gets you the last samosa at dinner, that’s just a bonus.

