Best Laptops Under 60000 in India: Power Meets Value (April 2025)

Your Laptop, Your Rules
Who says you need to spend a lot of money to get a powerful laptop? Today, laptops under Rs. 60,000 can give you performance close to high-end models—without breaking the bank.
Whether you're a student working on college projects, a professional switching between meetings and multitasking apps, or a casual gamer who wants smooth gameplay—this list is made for you. We’ve checked the specs, looked at real-world use cases, and broken down the pros and cons to help you choose the best laptop under Rs. 60,000 that fits your daily needs.
Top 5 Laptops at a Glance
|Laptop
|Processor
|RAM
|Display
|Graphics
|Price
|Infinix GTBook GL613
|Intel i5 12th Gen
|16 GB
|16", 1200p (WUXGA)
|6 GB Discrete
|Rs. 53,990
|Lenovo LOQ 15IAX9
|Intel i5 12th Gen
|12 GB
|15.6", 1080p, 144 Hz
|RTX 3050
|Rs. 62,490
|Acer ALG AL15G-52
|Intel i5 12th Gen
|16 GB
|15.6", 1080p
|6 GB Discrete
|Rs. 62,999
|Honor MagicBook X14 Pro
|Intel i5 13th Gen
|16 GB
|14", 2.2K Anti-glare
|Integrated
|Rs. 56,490
|Dell Inspiron 15 3530
|Intel i3 13th Gen
|8 GB
|15.6", 1080p, 120 Hz
|Integrated
|Rs. 37,490
CyberMedia Labs’s Choice
-
Top All-Rounder: Acer ALG AL15G-52
-
Gaming Favorite: Lenovo LOQ 15IAX9
-
Portability Hero: Honor MagicBook X14 Pro
-
Budget Pick: Dell Inspiron 15 3530
-
Best Overall Value: Infinix GTBook GL613
In-Depth Overviews of Best Laptops Under Rs. 60,000
1. Infinix GTBook GL613 – A Gaming Gem at Entry-Level
Why It Deserves a Spot:
This laptop is built to impress with both style and performance. It offers the feel of a premium gaming laptop but at a lower cost. The large 16-inch WUXGA screen gives you more space on the screen, which is great not only for gaming but also for watching videos or working on Excel sheets. Its body feels solid, and the design with sharp edges makes it look expensive.
Specs Overview:
-
Intel Core i5 12th Gen
-
6 GB discrete graphics
-
16 GB RAM
-
512 GB SSD
-
16-inch WUXGA Display (1920×1200)
-
Weight: 1.99 kg
Pros:
-
Looks premium and strong
-
Runs modern games on good settings
-
Manages heat well during use
Cons:
-
RAM and storage are not upgradeable
-
The charger is large and heavy
Who Should Buy: Gamers on a tight budget, and students who want a laptop that looks stylish and performs well.
2. Lenovo LOQ 15IAX9 – Affordable Powerhouse for Gamers
What Makes It Special:
Getting an NVIDIA RTX 3050 graphics card and a 144 Hz refresh rate display at this price is rare. This laptop is part of Lenovo’s LOQ series, which has design features similar to their high-end Legion gaming laptops. It also comes with strong cooling that keeps performance stable during long gaming sessions. Even for regular work, the smooth screen makes everything feel quick and easy.
Specs Overview:
-
Intel i5 12th Gen CPU
-
4 GB RTX 3050 GPU
-
12 GB RAM
-
512 GB SSD
-
Full HD 144 Hz Display
-
Weight: 2.38 kg
Pros:
-
Can handle most modern games smoothly
-
Great screen for gaming and fast scrolling
-
Strong and durable build
Cons:
-
Gets hot under pressure
-
Camera and speaker quality are average
Who Should Buy: Gamers, YouTubers, and content creators who need a dedicated graphics card.
3. Honor MagicBook X14 Pro – Travel Light, Work Heavy
Why It Stands Out:
This laptop proves that thin and light machines can still handle tough work. It’s very portable but still gives you solid performance. The 2.2K anti-glare screen is easy on the eyes during long study or work sessions. It also supports 65 W fast charging, so you don’t need to carry the charger all the time.
Specs Overview:
-
Intel i5 13th Gen
-
16 GB RAM
-
512 GB SSD
-
14-inch 2.2K Anti-glare Display
-
Weight: 1.4 kg
Pros:
-
Very light and feels premium
-
Long battery life and fast charging
-
Sharp, eye-friendly screen
Cons:
-
No dedicated graphics card
-
RAM is soldered and can’t be upgraded
Who Should Buy: Best for students, remote workers, and people who travel often and need a powerful but light laptop.
4. Acer ALG AL15G-52 – Dominates in Speed and Graphics
Why We Love It:
This Acer laptop beats many others in this price range when it comes to speed and gaming. It includes 6 GB of dedicated graphics memory and has a high refresh rate screen, which gamers will appreciate. The design is simple and clean—great for users who want top performance without flashy colors or lights.
Specs Overview:
-
Intel i5 12th Gen
-
6 GB discrete graphics
-
16 GB RAM
-
512 GB SSD
-
15.6-inch Full HD display with 144 Hz refresh rate
-
Weight: 1.99 kg
Pros:
-
Fast and responsive screen for gaming
-
Handles heavy apps and multitasking well
Cons:
-
Speaker quality is below average
-
Trackpad is not the best
Who Should Buy: Gamers, photo editors, and power users who use many apps at once.
5. Dell Inspiron 15 3530 – Trusty Everyday Performer
Why We Included It:
Not everyone needs a high-end gaming laptop. Some people just want something that runs smoothly for everyday work. This Dell laptop focuses on the basics: fast storage, a clear screen, and a solid body. It’s also lightweight, which makes it good for students and professionals.
Specs Overview:
-
Intel i3 13th Gen
-
8 GB RAM
-
512 GB SSD
-
15.6-inch Full HD display with 120 Hz refresh rate
-
Weight: 1.62 kg
Pros:
-
Light and easy to carry
-
Works well for regular tasks like browsing, writing, and video calls
Cons:
-
Keyboard is not backlit
-
Not good for heavy apps or gaming
Who Should Buy: Students, casual users, and anyone who needs a dependable work laptop.
Buying Guide: How to Pick the Best Laptop Under Rs. 60,000
Here are the things you should look at before buying:
💻 Performance
-
Go for Intel i5 (12th or 13th Gen) or AMD Ryzen 5/7
-
8 GB RAM is the minimum, 16 GB is ideal for multitasking
🖥️ Display
-
Full HD (1920×1080) should be the minimum resolution
-
IPS screens give better colors and viewing angles
-
A higher refresh rate (120 Hz or 144 Hz) is great for gaming or video editing
🎮 Graphics
-
Integrated Graphics: Enough for browsing, typing, video calls
-
Dedicated Graphics (NVIDIA/AMD): Needed for gaming, editing, 3D design
🔋 Battery & Portability
-
Aim for 6 or more hours of battery backup
-
Weight under 2 kg is better if you move around a lot
🔌 Ports & Connectivity
-
Must-haves: USB-C, USB-A, HDMI, headphone jack
-
Good to have: Ethernet port (useful for gaming or content uploads)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Q1. What's the best laptop under Rs. 60,000 for casual gaming?
Go for Lenovo LOQ 15IAX9 or Acer ALG AL15G-52. Both have dedicated graphics cards.
Q2. Are these laptops good for coding and development?
Yes. Choose models with 16 GB RAM and at least an Intel i5 processor for best results.
Q3. Which one gives the best battery backup?
Honor MagicBook X14 Pro has a long-lasting battery that easily goes over 11 hours.
Q4. Can I upgrade RAM and storage later?
Some models like Lenovo LOQ allow RAM or storage upgrades. Others like Honor MagicBook do not.
A High-Performance Laptop Doesn’t Have to Cost a Fortune
You don’t have to spend a lot to get a fast, reliable laptop that looks good, performs well, and runs cool. With great options like Infinix GTBook, Lenovo LOQ, Acer ALG, and Honor MagicBook, choosing a laptop under Rs. 60,000 is no longer a compromise.
Pick the one that suits your work, budget, and lifestyle. And remember—a good laptop is not just a machine, it’s a partner in your daily grind.
