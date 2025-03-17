5 Best Intel core i9 Laptops in India 2025

These i9 laptops are for extreme performance for heavy users, gamers, video editors, and professionals who always want the best of the best. But these won’t come cheap; an i9 processor means a lot of speed, and these can do serious multitasking, from professional software to video editing and gaming. Here is the list of the best i9 laptops in India for 2025 and why you should know.

Best Intel Core i9 Laptops in India 2025

Alienware x17 R2 MSI GE76 Raider Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 Dell XPS 17 9720 Apple MacBook Pro 16

Today's Best Intel Core i9 Laptops 2025

Laptop Name Price (INR) Rating (Out of 5) Alienware x17 R2 ₹2,59,990 4.9 MSI GE76 Raider ₹2,45,990 4.8 Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 ₹3,19,990 4.7 Dell XPS 17 9720 ₹2,84,990 4.6 Apple MacBook Pro 16 ₹2,79,900 4.8

1. Alienware x17 R2

Price: ₹2,59,990

A gaming monster that comes with an Intel Core i9 and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 for serious gamers who want to run at ultra-high settings with ray tracing. 17.3-inch FHD display with 360 Hz refresh rate for super smooth gameplay. Alienware Cryo-Tech cooling to handle long hours of gaming.

Features:

• NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080.

• 360 Hz refresh rate.

• Advanced cooling.

Buy for: The best gaming laptop with the best performance and display.

Alienware x17 R2

2. MSi GE76 Raider

Price: ₹ 2,45,990

Guardian and professional software through Intel Core i9 and NVIDIA RTX 3070 powered MSi GE76 Raider. 17.3-inch display, 300 Hz refresh, 1080p full resolution. Complete cooling, no overheating throttling.

Features:

Competitive gameplay on a high refresh rate panel.

Rugged and solid build with plenty of ports.

Purchase for: Gamers and professionals who want true high multitasking power.

MSI GE76 Raider

3. Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15

Price: ₹ 3,19,990

The Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 is a showstopper with a dual-screen setup perfect for streamers and content creators, packing an Intel Core i9 and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 for high-end gaming and multitasking. 15.6-inch 4K UHD main display and 2nd touchscreen for productivity

Features.

Dual screen

4K UHD primary display

Purchase for: Competitive gamers, streamers, and content creators.

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15

4. Dell XPS 17 9720

Price: ₹ 2,84,990

Powered with an Intel Core i9 and NVIDIA GTX 3060, and beastly in nature, the Dell XPS 17 is good not just for professional use and creators; it can't be handled for video editing or graphic designing. The overall bulk of battery life in the XPS 17 will probably creep into the aspect of particularly fashionable designs.

Features:

Long battery life and a sleek design.

4K touch screen for detailed visuals.

Buy For: Creative professionals who want power and portability.

Dell XPS 17 9720

5. Apple MacBook Pro 16

Price: 2,79,900

An absolute monster that can trample an Intel Core i9 imbued with the M1 Max chipset in Apple’s MacBook Pro 16.16-inch Retina display—great for photographers and video editors. The Pro has six high-fidelity speakers, plus studio-quality mics.

Features

M1 Max chip

Retina display

Superior sound system.

Buy for: Professionals who want performance, display, and audio.

Apple MacBook Pro 16

FAQ - Best Intel i9 Laptops in India 2025

What are the best Intel i9 laptops in India in 2025? The top picks with specs and features are from Alienware, MSI, Asus, Dell, and Apple. Are Intel i9 laptops priced right in India? Yes, Intel i9 laptops are overpriced but are value for money for users who need extreme performance for 3D rendering, 4K video editing, and AAA gaming. Which is better, Intel i7 or i9 Laptops? In general, Intel i9 laptops are better as they have more cores, push better turbo boost clock speeds, and handle heavy workloads much better than an Intel i7 laptop, making them ideal for power users. What is the best gaming Intel i9 laptop in India? The best gaming laptops that come with Intel i9 are the Alienware x17 R2 and MSI GE76 Raider; they have high refresh rate displays and beastly GPUs. Do Intel i9 laptops support video editing and 3D rendering? Yes, these are top-of-the-line laptops that support video editing and 3D rendering, as they have powerful multicore processors and stabilizers.

Disclaimer: The information regarding the laptops listed in this article has been gathered from various secondary sources. For detailed specifications, refer to official brand websites.



