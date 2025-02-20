There are plenty of foldable smartphones in the market. The smartphone market has evolved a lot and consumers are opting for a Foldable phone. These foldable devices are perfect for multitasking, gaming, and taking pictures since they combine strong hardware and software functions. Customers seeking flexibility in their mobile devices are finding foldable phones more attractive due to improvements in durability, display quality, and battery life. Read further to know about the Best Phones with Foldable Displays – 2024 Edition, along with Pros and Cons and other information about the phones.

Best Phones with Foldable Displays – 2024 Edition

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

OnePlus Open

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

Motorola Razr Plus (2024)

Motorola Razr (2024)

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Google has stretched all of its AI and Android excellence in a far superior folding design with the most recent Pixel 9 Pro Fold. With a larger screen and a more favorable aspect ratio, it's also helpful to see where it's going. With 256GB of storage, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is still the priciest foldable in India at Rs 1,72,999. In that situation, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 delivers similarly remarkable, if not greater, AI features at a lower cost.

What's Special: Seamless experience as both a regular phone and a foldable device. Excellent AI-assisted image editing and features. Has the largest screen ever put in a foldable phone.

Why Consider: Offers a refined Google Android experience with excellent cameras and AI capabilities. The best phone to try all of Google's AI advances.

Unique Factor: User-first industrial design

Pros

Premium and sleek design

Practical outer display

Exclusive AI features7 years of software updates

Cons

Pricey

Telephoto camera needs improvements

Slow charging

OnePlus Open

With the OnePlus Open, OnePlus has mastered the primary display. The experience of reading and watching the movie is wonderful because there are hardly any creases can be seen. Although it isn't as portable as the Galaxy Z Fold5 and iPhone 14 Pro Max, it is lighter. At its best, the camera's performance is decent, but low-light shooting needs work. The OnePlus Open maintains support for quick charging, just as other OnePlus devices.

What's Special: Outstanding build quality and near-perfect form factor1. Clever multitasking software to make the most of the large internal screen. Market-leading fast charging.

Why Consider : Provides flagship-grade performance, great battery life, and excellent multitasking capabilities at a competitive price. It's the lightest tablet-style foldable in the US.

Unique Factor: Best take on foldable multitasking

Pros

Highly functional cover display

Near crease-less main display

Fast charging

Clean Android OS

Cons

No wireless charging

Okay-ish cameras

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

The Z Fold 6 is still a great option for people who are very productive. It is powerful and portable while doing all of that. In addition to being lighter and more aesthetically pleasing, it still has a stylish appearance. It has a broader cover screen and less noticeable crease. It is also great and very helpful that the brightness numbers have increased. The browsing and note-assistance capabilities of the new AI features are especially helpful.

What's Special: Refined and industry-backed foldable. Lighter, thinner design making it the most portable Fold ever.

Why Consider: Offers Galaxy AI features optimized for the foldable design and supports S Pen stylus inputs. High-precision build quality and long-term software support.

Unique Factor: The most refined foldable that money can buy

Pros

Compact and lighter than before

More usable cover screen

Excellent inner screen

Best hinge on a foldable

Useful AI features

Respectable battery life

Official dust resistance rating

Great choice for productivity tasks

Cons

Pricier than ever

Cameras need an upgrade

Slow charging speeds

No S-Pen included

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

It seems as though the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 is an improved version of its predecessor. The upgrades are still much appreciated. Notable advancements have been made in battery life, performance, and camera quality. Furthermore, the overall design seems cleaner and the screen's crease is less noticeable. Even if charging speeds may not be entirely satisfactory, the improved AI makes using the device more pleasurable.

What's Special: Folds without a gap and allows access to information from the outer screen. Great cameras for creative selfies.

Why Consider: Offers a full Samsung Galaxy experience in a compact, foldable design. High-precision build quality and long-term software support.

Unique Factor: Great for taking creative selfies because the folding screen works as a tripod

Pros

Clean design, less pronounced crease

Fun & productive AI tools

Improved cameras

Good performance

Cons

Charging speeds could have been better

Limited customisation on cover screen

Motorola Razr Plus (2024)

This 2024 model of Motorola's foldable flip phone has all the essential improvements, such as improved cameras, a longer battery life, and new external screen capability. Additionally, the main display is doubled in brightness. The Motorola Razr Plus is available in more colors than ever before, with a total of four colorful options. They include Midnight Blue, Spring Green, Peach Fuzz, and Hot Pink.The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is up against some fierce competition.

What's Special: Flipping foldable with a highly personalizable 4-inch outer display. Offers better zoom to get closer to subjects.

Why Consider: Combines style and functionality with a larger outer screen.

Unique Factor: Best flipping foldable on the market

Pros

IPX8 rating for full water resistance

Bigger cover screen with much-improved UI

Good battery life

Cons

Only four years of software support

Vegan suede on hot pink model susceptible to scratches

Inner screen is just okay

Motorola Razr (2024)

No other foldable phone comes with a better deal than this one. It is a good choice because of its lower price point and long list of great features. With the Razr (2024), Motorola is establishing a new standard for all foldable phones this year. It includes a beautiful design with enhanced water resistance, a new outside screen that improves its capabilities, and an enhanced camera. Although it will not have the Moto AI features that the Razr Plus 2024 will eventually have, it is nevertheless appealing due to the savings it offers over it and other foldable phones.

What's Special: Most accessible foldable device with a lower price.

Why Consider: Provides an attractive flip phone-style design at an affordable price.

Unique Factor: A foldable for less

Pros

Substantially larger outer screen

Long lasting battery life

Super bright main display

Much more affordable than other foldables

Cons

Camera still struggles in low light

Shorter 3 years of major Android updates

You can choose the best phone from our list of Best Phones with Foldable Displays – 2024 Edition. Make a wise choice and choose the best appealing phone for yourselves.

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.