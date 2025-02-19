Oppo phones aim to provide excellent features without breaking the bank. They constantly release new phones with the newest technology, and they have a large selection of phones at various pricing points. Oppo phones are loved by Indian audiences. The whole smartphone experience depends on the battery of the smartphone. Read further to know about the Oppo Phones with the Best Battery Life in 2024.

Advertisment

Oppo Phones with the Best Battery Life in 2024

Oppo Find N3 Flip

OPPO Reno10 Pro

OPPO Find X7 Ultra

OPPO Find N3

Oppo A78 5G

Oppo A57

Advertisment

OPPO Find N3 Flip

Better durability, a telephoto lens, performance, and an alert slider are just a few of the improvements the Oppo Find N3 Flip offers over its predecessor. Even though the majority of them may seem like minor improvements, you won't find features like a telephoto lens and a barely noticeable crease on other phones. However, you may be disappointed by the existence of bloatware, the IPX4 rating rather than a full-fledged IP rating, and the absence of wireless charging. The Oppo Find N3 Flip is still a versatile flip phone that excels in many areas despite these drawbacks and is on our list of Oppo Phones with the Best Battery Life in 2024. Other options with larger cover screens, wireless charging, and higher IP certifications are the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. The Oppo Find N3 Flip is an underappreciated smartphone because it lacks the telephoto lens, alert slider, and faster charging speed with the larger battery.

Battery Capacity: 4,300 mAh

Charging Speed: 44W fast charging

Battery Life: Lasts nearly 13 hours in active use; up to 27 hours of call time.

Advertisment

OPPO Reno10 Pro 5G

The OPPO Reno10 Pro 5G stands out with its stylish 3D curved design. This phone feels comfortable in your hand. The display is bright and clear. You can enjoy watching videos and browse content. The cameras perform well in most situations. Cameras can capture good photos. For light users, the battery lasts a decent amount of time. So overall it is a reliable choice for everyday use and is on our list of Oppo Phones with the Best Battery Life in 2024.

Battery Capacity: 4,600 mAh

Charging Speed: 80W fast charging

Battery Life: Lasts about 11 hours and 5 minutes in active use.

Advertisment

OPPO Find X7 Ultra

In 2024, the OPPO Find X7 Ultra is as premium as it comes and is on our list of Oppo Phones with the Best Battery Life in 2024. The best hardware available is coupled with this, supported by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, which offers a smoothly fluid and continuous performance. But the Hasselblad camera setup, which takes amazing photos at any given time of day, is the key feature. The Find X7 Ultra is on par with the Vivo X100 Pro and the Galaxy S24 Ultra in most regards as the best camera phones of 2024. Sadly, since this flagship is exclusive to China, most people will not get to try it out. Even though OPPO doesn't have any plans to launch this smartphone in other regions, the company is hoped to change their minds with the next release.

Battery Capacity: 5,000 mAh

Charging Speed: 100W ultra-fast charging

Battery Life: Approximately 12 hours and 47 minutes of active usage.

Advertisment

OPPO Find N3

A high-end foldable smartphone with a stylish appearance and state-of-the-art technology is the OPPO Find N3. With its huge foldable AMOLED display, it provides breathtaking images with vibrant colors and striking contrasts. With 16GB of RAM and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, the Find N3 offers excellent performance for gaming, multitasking, and other uses. It is a very good option for consumers looking for functionality in a portable gadget. It has an adaptable triple-camera setup, great battery life with 67W rapid charging, and smooth folding mechanism.

Battery Capacity: 4,805 mAh

Charging Speed: 67W fast charging

Battery Life: Up to 11 hours and 36 minutes of active usage

Advertisment

OPPO A78

Although the Oppo A78 5G is a good smartphone, the company has made some compromises to keep the device reasonably priced. The Oppo A78 5G’s display isn’t bad, but there are better options available for the same price. The Oppo A78 5G has a 5,000mAh battery unit, but this doesn’t affect the overall weight of the smartphone. It is on our list of Oppo Phones with the Best Battery Life in 2024.

Battery Capacity: 5,000 mAh

Charging Speed: 67W fast charging

Battery Life: Lasts up to 20 hours in local video playback tests.

Advertisment

OPPO A57

When it comes to cameras, the Oppo A57 2022 delivers on its promise. It has high-quality cameras at the rear and front that are made to provide vibrant, clear still images and videos in any situation. Advanced features combined with an easy-to-use camera interface can make any shot, whether taken by professionals or amateurs, look professional. The immersive viewing experience is greatly enhanced by the huge panel and the extremely narrow bezels surrounding it. The front camera's strategic placement has no impact on or disruption of the screen area. This 13MP primary camera takes incredibly clear pictures in a variety of lighting circumstances thanks to its sensor, which was first used by pros, and its tuned software algorithms. In order to achieve professional-quality bokeh effects and maximize subject recognition against exquisitely blurred backgrounds, the camera is outfitted with a depth sensor. This will undoubtedly assist in producing nearly professional DSLR photos for the majority of portrait photography lovers.

Battery Capacity: 5,000 mAh

Charging Speed: 33W SuperVOOC fast charging

Battery Life: Approximately 19 hours and 11 minutes in video playback tests.

Oppo phones last for longer times and these phones mentioned in the list are the Oppo Phones with the Best Battery Life in 2024. You can make the perfect choice if you are planning to buy a new Oppo phone with the best battery life.

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.