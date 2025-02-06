Oppo F21s Pro: Does This Phone Have the Best Camera?

The Oppo F21s Pro is light and easy to carry around for daily use. This phone from Oppo is an excellent phone with good features. It has a bright screen and has good visibility. Oppo phones have good fingerprint and facial recognition. Oppo phones are sturdy and affordable too. Fingerprint and facial recognition work well, providing instant and secure entry in the Oppo F21s Pro. Additionally, the interface is responsive and smooth, providing easy navigation. Read further to know about the best features and pros and cons of the phone.

Oppo F21s Pro: Best Features

The Oppo F21s Pro's highlight is its 64 MP primary camera. It delivers outstanding performance when it comes to capturing high-resolution images in various lighting conditions. It is one of its best features. So, if anyone is looking for a phone with a good camera at an affordable price, must consider the Oppo F21s Pro. Photography enthusiasts will like it more because of its high-resolution sensor. The Oppo F21s Pro's Super VOOC fast charging facility is another impressive feature. It gives it the edge over most other phones in its segment. It allows users to charge their phone quickly without compromising on battery life.

Oppo F21s Pro: Specifications

The 4G version of the F21s Pro, which we obtained, has a 6nm Snapdragon 680 octa-core CPU. The gadget has a separate MicroSD memory card slot in the card tray and supports dual SIM cards. The gadget has 128GB of inbuilt UFS2.2 storage and 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 is used by the F21s Pro. The phone weighs about 182 g and has dimensions of 15.99 x 7.32 x 0.77 cm.

The phone's 6.43-inch FHD+ (2400 x 1080) AMOLED screen has a maximum touch sampling rate of 180 Hz and a refresh rate of up to 90 Hz. The monitor's wide color display is guaranteed by its 95 percent DCI-P3 gamut coverage. At the back of the smartphone is a triple camera setup. The 64-megapixel primary camera has an f/1.7 aperture. The other two are monochrome and macro 2-megapixel modules. Wide-angle and telephoto cameras are absent. The 32-megapixel sensor is used by the front camera. The Microlens mode, which lets you see and record microscopic details in a scene, is the most intriguing camera feature. The camera can record videos in Full HD (1080p) at 30 frames per second. A 4,500 mAh battery powers the Oppo F21s Pro, which also supports 33W Supervooc rapid charging. There is a 3.5mm audio jack on the gadget.

Specifications

Feature Details Display 6.43-inch AMOLED, 1080 x 2400 pixels (FHD+), 60Hz refresh rate Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 RAM 8GB Internal Storage 128GB (expandable via microSD) Rear Camera Triple: 64 MP (f/1.7, main) + 2 MP (f/2.4, depth) + 2 MP (f/2.4, macro) Front Camera 16 MP (f/2.4) Battery Capacity 4,500 mAh Charging Supports Super VOOC fast charging Operating System Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 Dimensions 159.9 x 73.2 x 7.6 mm Weight 181 g Colors Available Dawnlight Gold, Starlight Black Connectivity Dual SIM (Nano-SIM), Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, USB Type-C

Price

The price of the Oppo F21s Pro is Rs 15,970 for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Pros:

It has an AMOLED display. It offers great color reproduction and sharpness for an engaging viewing experience.

It has a triple-camera system. This helps with flexible photography modes and takes high-quality photos.

The Super VOOC fast charging feature provides quick recharges for the battery.

Storage can be expanded through microSD.

The phone features a contemporary design that is stylish and ergonomic.

Cons:

Although the battery is good, competitors might provide larger capacities for extended use. It is much needed in today’s times!

The refresh rate is lower compared to some competitors that provide higher rates for smoother scrolling.

Does not provide wireless charging.

Pre-installed apps might not be beneficial to all users.

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.