Oppo A78 5G: Is It Good Enough?

The OPPO A78 is a low-cost phone. It comes with a solid build, gives decent performance and has a long battery life. A user considering this price range should find the whole experience favorable. Who doesn't like a phone that gives good experience and is low priced too! The flat-edge design and tear-drop notch that separates the screen are two features that instantly reveal the A78's low price, but it feels far more expensive than many of its competitors. So you get a premium feel phone at a mid-segment price! Instead of a cheap, tacky plastic case, it has a slick, textured back and one of the best fingerprint scanners available. Read further to know about the best features with Pros and Cons of the Oppo A78.

Oppo A78 5G: Best Features

The Oppo A78 5G's 90Hz refresh rate display is its most notable feature. This feature makes it perfect for gaming and media consumption. It offers more responsive touch and smoother navigation. Vibrant colors and respectable brightness levels on the 6.56-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen improve the viewing experience overall. This feature cannot be ignored. The Oppo A78 5G's IPX4 water resistant rating is another remarkable feature. It makes it different from many other phones in its class. This means that the gadget can tolerate water splashes, adding durability for daily use—something that many mid-range smartphones lack.

Oppo A78 5G: Specifications

It has a dual SIM (Nano) with 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixel) AMOLED screen with a maximum touch sampling rate of 180 Hz and a refresh rate of up to 90 Hz. It is powered by ColorOS 13.1. It is based on Android 13. The display has a 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio, a pixel density of 409 ppi, a peak brightness of 430 nits, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by an Adreno 610 GPU, 8GB of RAM, and a Snapdragon 680 SoC. As previously stated, unused storage can be used to virtually increase the available RAM to 16GB.

Specification Details Brand Oppo Model A78 5G Launch Date January 16, 2023 Price in India ₹16,800 Display 6.56 inches, HD+ IPS LCD, 720 x 1612 pixels, 90Hz refresh rate Processor MediaTek Dimensity 700 (7 nm) CPU Octa-core (2x2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6x2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) RAM Options 8GB (with up to 16GB virtual RAM) Internal Storage 128GB (expandable via microSD up to 1TB) Rear Camera Dual: 50 MP (f/1.8, main) + 2 MP (f/2.4, depth) Front Camera 8 MP (f/2.0) Battery Capacity 5,000 mAh Charging Supports 33W SuperVOOC fast charging Operating System Android 13 with ColorOS 13 Dimensions 163.8 x 75.1 x 7.9 mm Weight 188 g Colors Available Glowing Black, Glowing Purple IP Rating IPX4 (splash resistant) Connectivity Dual SIM (Nano-SIM), Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.3, USB Type-C







Pros:

It has a 6.56-inch HD+ IPS LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate. It offers fluid scrolling and a pleasurable viewing experience especially while gaming.

It has a 50 MP dual-camera configuration. That allows it to take detailed pictures.

It has a 5,000 mAh battery. The battery can be swiftly recharged thanks to its 33W SuperVOOC fast charging capability.

Users have plenty of room for media and programs. It has 128GB of inbuilt storage that can be increased via microSD to 1TB. That’s plenty of storage!

The IPX4 grade of the phone adds durability for daily usage by providing protection against splashes.

Cons:

Full HD displays, the HD+ resolution (720 x 1612 pixels) might not be as sharp.

The choice of plastic in the design may feel less high-end.

Users could be worried about how long software support will last after the initial updates.

Oppo A78 5G: Price

The price of the smartphone is Rs.16,800 for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage.

​​Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.