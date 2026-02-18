Asus ExpertBook B3 G2 with 50 TOPS AI sets new enterprise standard

Artificial intelligence (AI) is being integrated into business laptops instead of being included as an external add-on. With the introduction of its new enterprise notebook, the Asus ExpertBook B3 G2, released on February 16, 2026, Asus is positioning this product as having on-device AI acceleration, providing high-level security resiliency and long-term configurability.

Advertisment

The laptop comes in both 14” and 16” versions, uses an Intel Core Ultra Series 3 desktop processor, and includes an integrated neural processing unit (NPU) providing 50 teraflops of AI capability for a Copilot+ PC.

Focus on on-device AI acceleration

The ExpertBook B3 G2 is built from the ground up to run those demanding AI tasks without having to rely on cloud computing all the time. Whether it's transcription, summarization, translation, or just removing background noise, you can do it all on the device. No need to wait for cloud processing; get the job done on the fly.

The system comes with some pretty cool features, including

Up to 96GB DDR5 memory (64GB preconfigured)

Dual SSD storage up to 6TB via user upgrade

Optional WiFi 7 connectivity

Up to 2.5K WQXGA display with 144 Hz refresh rate

5MP IR camera for video conferencing and authentication

Advertisment

This configuration targets organizations managing data-sensitive workflows, where local processing can reduce latency and privacy exposure.

Enterprise-grade security architecture

When it comes to keeping your data safe, the Asus ExpertGuardian system is built with some top-level enterprise security in mind. We've aligned our security architecture with NIST SP 800-193 platform resilience standards. This includes all the bells and whistles: TPM 2.0, dual-ROM recovery, chassis intrusion detection, a dedicated security processor, and even cloud recovery capabilities.

And to top it all off, Asus is committing to 5 years of BIOS and driver support. We've even made sure the device can withstand the rough-and-tumble world of enterprise deployment by passing 24 test procedures to meet the MIL-STD-810H durability standard.

Advertisment

Integration with Copilot+ and Asus MyExpert

The device integrates seamlessly with Microsoft's Copilot+ on Windows 11 to bring all sorts of AI features to the table. We've also thrown in Asus MyExpert, which can summarize your documents, translate them, refine your writing, and even take meeting transcripts and turn them into task summaries.

Some MyExpert features are still in the experimental stages and might not be available in all regions or on all configs.

A PC that can grow with your business

Unlike those ultra-portable laptops that you can't upgrade to save your life, the ExpertBook B3 G2 is all about flexibility. We've given you dual SSD slots and a ceiling on memory that is seriously high. Connectivity includes Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1, RJ45 Ethernet, USB Type-A and Type-C, microSD, and even an optional smart card reader.

Advertisment

We see this device as part of a big shift in enterprise computing, where AI acceleration, solid firmware, and device longevity start being expected rather than just being some premium add-ons.

Pricing and regional availability, including in India and the USA, will vary by configuration.

More For You

Mini PCs vs. Laptops: The 2026 Shift No One Saw Coming

ASUS goes all in on AI PCs with new Zenbook and Vivobook lineup in India

Advertisment

Prices Going Crazy, But These Business Laptops Still Lowkey Slap

Best Gaming Laptops Under Rs 1 Lakh in India