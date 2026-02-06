ASUS goes all in on AI PCs with new Zenbook and Vivobook lineup in India

ASUS has announced the expansion of its AI PC portfolio India, opening pre-orders for a new lineup of AI-powered Zenbook and Vivobook laptops. The range is led by the flagship ASUS Zenbook S16 and targets users across professional, creative, student, and mainstream segments.

The new models are powered by AMD Ryzen AI 400 Series processors with integrated NPUs delivering up to 50 TOPS of AI performance. According to ASUS, the lineup is designed to support faster multitasking, improved workflows, and on-device AI experiences across productivity, collaboration, and content creation use cases.

New Zenbook and Vivobook models

The expanded ASUS AI PC portfolio India includes the ASUS Zenbook S16 (UM5606GA), ASUS Zenbook 14 (UM3406GA), ASUS Vivobook S16 (M3607GA), ASUS Vivobook 16 (M1607GA), ASUS Vivobook 15 (M1502NAQ), and ASUS Vivobook 16 (M1605NAQ).

Pricing starts at Rs 1,69,990 for the Zenbook S16 and Rs 1,15,990 for the Zenbook 14. The Vivobook series begins at Rs 62,990, covering a range of configurations aimed at different price points and workloads.

The new Zenbook and Vivobook models will be available from 12 February across ASUS Exclusive Stores, ASUS ROG Store, ASUS Eshop, ASUS Hybrid Store, Flipkart, Amazon, and authorised ASUS retail partners. The Vivobook 16 (M1605NAQ) will be available from the first week of March.

Pre-order benefits and redemption process

ASUS is offering pre-order benefits worth Rs 5,599 for the Zenbook S16 and Zenbook 14 at a price of Rs 1. The bundle includes an additional two-year extended warranty and three years of accidental damage protection. The offer is available for a limited period until 11 February.

To redeem the benefits, customers must pre-order eligible models from authorised channels, generate a coupon code through the ASUS website, receive the code via registered email, and redeem it after delivery through the ASUS promotion portal within 20 days of purchase.

Focus on on-device AI experiences

Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, ASUS India, said the new lineup reflects the company’s focus on delivering efficient on-device AI capabilities using AMD Ryzen AI processors. He added that the expanded Zenbook and Vivobook range aims to make AI PCs accessible across different use cases and budgets.

Zenbook S16 targets premium users

The ASUS Zenbook S16 is powered by the AMD Ryzen AI 9 465 processor with a 50 TOPS NPU. It supports Copilot+ PC experiences and ASUS AI applications. The device features a 1.1 cm thin, 1.5 kg all-metal chassis with Ceraluminum design and military-grade durability.

It includes a 16-inch 3K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision support, and a six-speaker Dolby Atmos system. ASUS claims up to 23 hours of battery life, fast charging, comprehensive connectivity, and security features such as Microsoft Pluton.

Zenbook 14 balances portability and performance

The ASUS Zenbook 14 is powered by the AMD Ryzen AI 5 430 processor with a 50 TOPS NPU. Weighing 1.28 kg, it features a 14-inch FHD+ OLED touchscreen with 100 percent DCI-P3 colour accuracy and HDR support.

The laptop offers over 25 hours of battery life, fast charging, Copilot Key support, NumberPad 2.0, and multiple I O options. It will be available exclusively on Amazon and the ASUS Eshop.

Vivobook series addresses broader segments

The ASUS Vivobook S16 features AMD Ryzen AI 400 Series processors with up to 50 TOPS NPU, supporting Copilot+ PC experiences and ASUS AI applications. It combines a metallic design with an FHD+ OLED display and up to 23 hours of battery life.

The Vivobook 16 (M1607GA) is powered by the AMD Ryzen AI 7 445 processor with a 50 TOPS NPU and features a large display with slim bezels and a MIL-STD 810H-certified chassis.

The Vivobook 15 (M1502NAQ) and Vivobook 16 (M1605NAQ) are powered by AMD Ryzen 7 processors, offering Full HD and FHD+ displays, DDR5 memory, PCIe 4.0 SSD storage, and designs aimed at everyday productivity and content consumption.

Pricing and availability overview

The ASUS AI PC portfolio India spans multiple price points, with availability across online and offline channels. ASUS positions the expanded lineup as a step towards wider adoption of AI-powered computing without compromising portability, connectivity, or security.

