Game On: Best Gaming Laptops Under ₹60,000

Not too long ago, if you were looking for a gaming laptop that wouldn't cost an arm and a leg, unfortunately, you were going to have to make some pretty serious compromises. Laptops that could barely deliver acceptable visuals, screens that simply weren't that impressive, and battery life that simply wouldn't last through a single session of gaming were just the way it was.

However, all of that has changed. AMD has introduced both Ryzen 7000 processors and H-series chips from Intel's 13th and 14th generations, while Nvidia's RTX 20 & 30 series graphics cards have literally opened up the whole price point. We can now find laptops that actually deliver laptops with great performance, great visuals, and great battery life.



After comparing all the specs and getting an overall value for money, we have put together the top 10 gaming laptops that you can get under 60K, right here in India. Each of these 10 gaming laptops has been chosen by us based on how well it will play, how it looks, and how well it will really work in real life.

HP Victus 15-fb3004AX – Best all-rounder

Price: 58,490 Rupees

Among gaming laptops priced below ₹60,000, the HP Victus 15 ranks the highest in terms of the overall balance between the performance it provides in gaming as well as editing and multitasking. With a Ryzen 5 8645HS CPU and an RTX 2050 GPU, it runs everything smoothly. A combination of 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 144 Hz, 300-nit display driving it provides a smooth visual experience with good detail. Comes with dual M.2 SSD slots, allowing for expansion experience.

Why it’s good:

Ryzen 5 HS is great for CPU performance

DDR5 RAM gives better frame rates than DDR4

Two slots for storage and RAM upgrades

144Hz screen with 300 nits brightness

Where it can improve:

2.29 kg, not travel friendly

RTX 2050 struggles on Ultra settings for heavy AAA games

Best for: Students and gamers who want one laptop for both study and play

Acer Aspire 7 A715-79G – Best for esports

Price: 49,990 Rupees

The Acer Aspire 7 is a known go-to for budget gamers interested in competitive esports. It boasts an Intel Core i5-13420H processor matched with an RTX 2050 GPU for consistent 1080p gaming. There is a 144 Hz display for smooth gameplay, and, at only 1.99 kg, it is light enough for daily work and travel. There is also a free RAM slot for easy upgrades.

Why it’s good:

Cheapest 144Hz laptop in this range

Lightweight for daily use

One free RAM slot for easy upgrade

What to note:

Display is not good for creative work

No backlit keyboard for night gaming

Best for: Esports players and students who want smooth gaming at the lowest price

Infinix GT Book (RTX 3050 6GB) – Best GPU upgrade

Price: 53,990 Rupees

The Infinix GT Book changes the standard of what is offered under ₹60,000. The 6 GB RTX 3050 GPU performs 40% better than the RTX 2050 laptops and is also made for gamers or creators. The 16-inch display is 100% sRGB, providing company colors for design or video work. The hardware combination with a 70 Wh battery provides up to 8 hours for any light, portable use. The only issues are soldered RAM, so upgrades aren’t easy, and limited availability.

Why it’s great:

RTX 3050 6GB GPU big performance boost

100% sRGB display good color accuracy

70 Wh battery up to 8 hours

What to note:

RAM is soldered and cannot be upgraded

Availability may vary by store

Best for: Gamers and creators who want strong GPU performance and portability

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 – Best value pick

Price: 47,990 Rupees

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 is the best entry level under ₹50,000.

It comes with 16GB DDR5 RAM, Ryzen 5 7535HS and RTX 2050.

It gives good gaming performance and smooth multitasking.

Why it’s great:

16GB DDR5 RAM included

Ryzen 5 processor fast and efficient

Good thermals and quiet cooling

Where it could improve:

Display refresh rate may vary 120Hz to 144Hz

Battery life 5 to 6 hours

Best for: Budget gamers and first time buyers

Lenovo LOQ 15 IAX9 - The Best for Upgradability

Price: 58,490 Rupees

The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 continues to be one of the best values on the market for under ₹50,000. You get a Ryzen 5 7535HS processor, an RTX 2050 GPU, and 16 GB DDR5 RAM for seamless gaming and multitasking. The system has solid thermals and a quiet cooling system that can make all the difference in a long gaming session. 120 Hz to 144 Hz display refresh rates create smooth frames, although refresh rates can make things a little less smooth sometimes. Battery life is decent for this class of devices, with about 5 to 6 hours of use.

So why's it so great?

Dual RAM and SSD slots make swapping out your memory and storage a breeze

It's got some serious cooling to keep your machine running smoothly, no matter what you throw at it

The display is super bright and shows true colours

Things to keep in mind:

It comes with 12GB RAM which isn't ideal, but hey - you can always upgrade

This laptop tips the scales at 2.38 kg

Perfect for: power users who know they'll want to upgrade their laptop later and make the most of the customisation options

Colorful Evol P15 - The Laptop with the Best Display

Price: 56,990 Rupees

The Colorful Evol P15 is currently the only laptop under 60,000 Rupees that comes with a QHD 165Hz display - that's right, 165HZ on a display that's super sharp and detailed.

It's powered by a Core i7-12650H and an RTX 4050 GPU - that's a serious combo for gaming and creative work.

And at just 1.7 kg, it's incredibly light and portable.

Here's why it's a winner:

That QHD display is just stunning, with a silky smooth 165Hz refresh rate

The RTX 4050 is more than capable of handling any high-end gaming you throw at it

It's super light and easy to chuck in your bag

The not-so-great bits:

Don't expect a lot of support from Colorful in terms of after-sales service in India

Battery life is a bit of a disappointment - you're looking at around 6 to 7 hours, tops

Perfect for: anyone who's all about display quality and gaming performance and doesn't mind carrying a bit of extra weight for the sake of visual clarity

Acer Aspire Lite AL15G-52 - The All-Rounder Laptop

Price: 57,490 Rupees

The Acer Aspire Lite is just the ticket for anyone who wants a laptop that's perfect for getting the job done - and having a bit of fun on the side.

It's got a Core i5-12450H processor, 16GB RAM, and an RTX 2050 - that's a seriously capable setup for those times when you need to multitask or do some casual gaming.

So why's it so great?

They include 16GB RAM by default - how nice is that?

It's light enough to chuck in your bag and take on the go

It handles all the tasks you throw at it with ease - and still manages to play some pretty smooth games

Room for improvement:

That 60Hz display isn't ideal for esports gaming, sadly

It's made from plastic, which isn't the sturdiest material around

Perfect for: pros and students alike - anyone who needs a laptop that's up to the task, day in and day out

HP Victus 15-fb3001AX - Best battery life under 60,000 rupees

Price: 59,990 rupees

Think of the HP Victus 15-fb3001AX as the battery-life champion. With a powerful Ryzen 5 7535HS and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 and a battery that packs 70 Wh of power, this thing just keeps going and going.

So why do we love it?

Easy to get through long study sessions or workdays without needing to recharge

HP's cooling system is just as reliable as you'd expect from a major brand

The keyboard's comfy and the build quality's solid - a laptop that feels like it's built to last

But don't get things all rose-tinted just yet:

That 250-nit display is hardly going to light up the darkest room

Sadly the keyboard doesn't have any RGB lights to play with

In a nutshell, this laptop's ideal for:

Anyone looking for a gaming laptop that'll just keep going and going without breaking the bank

A good-enough option (just a little over 60,000)

The MSI Katana GF66 – still a long-term choice

Price: 68,441 rupees - we've double-checked to make sure that's the going rate

The MSI Katana GF66 is still a worthwhile investment, even if it's stretching your budget just a little too far. You get a Core i7-12650H, a beefy NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 and a 2-year warranty to put your mind at ease.

What sets it apart:

A 2-year warranty which just gives us all a sense of security

Strong performance and some clever cooling tricks up its sleeve

The build quality's solid , and the thermals are looking good too

So is it for you?

Only if you're willing to stretch your budget a bit - this is a bit pricier than average, but it's well worth it

Quick comparison

Category Best Pick Key Strength All-rounder HP Victus 15 Balanced specs and upgradability Esports Acer Aspire 7 144Hz display and portability Power User ASUS TUF A15 8-core CPU and big battery Creator ASUS Vivobook 16X Color-accurate 16-inch screen GPU Focus Infinix GT Book RTX 3050 6GB GPU Budget Buyer Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 16GB DDR5 under ₹50K Upgrader Lenovo LOQ 15IAX9 Dual slots and strong cooling Display Enthusiast Colorful Evol P15 QHD 165Hz display Balanced User Acer Aspire Lite Light, capable daily performer Battery Focus HP Victus 15-fb3001AX Longest battery life in segment

Final thoughts

The affordable gaming laptops segment growing on the price point under rupees 60k has developed. Genuine performance, bright display and decent thermals can now be had, without exceeding the budget set to buy a gaming laptop

That said, remember the following before you buy:

1. Take 16GB RAM, 8GB RAM is insufficient. Ideally, you want a dual-channel option.

2. Bright display of at least 120Hz refresh is a necessity.

3. Look for upgradability to extend the life of your purchase for years into the future.

These gaming laptops show that gaming good enough to be playable with the exception of outrageous prices, is finally possible. With all this aside, if you are a student, casual gamer, or a creator, there is a reasonable option to buy with a choice under rupees 60k. You can even leave all of the above aside and just know you will get a decent and good laptop below rupees 60k.

