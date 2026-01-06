NVIDIA Just Changed PC Gaming Forever With DLSS 4.5 and G-SYNC Pulsar

NVIDIA has announced a comprehensive update to its graphics software suite: DLSS 4.5 Super Resolution, an updated GeForce Game Ready Driver, a new beta version of the NVIDIA application, and additional support for G-SYNC displays. With this update, NVIDIA has emphasized the use of AI to provide enhanced control of the performance of PC gamers and content creators by improving frame rate scalability and system-level control.

This rollout is a part of NVIDIA's strategy to transition to an AI-first graphics pipeline, whereby performance and quality will improve by using methods based on software modeling.

DLSS 4.5 Super Resolution Upscales AI to a Whole New Level

GeForce gets a massive upgrade with the latest Game Ready Driver, introducing DLSS 4.5 Super Resolution, powered by an advanced new AI model that's actually a second-gen transformer beast. According to the folks at NVIDIA, this update brings significant improvements to spatial stability, edge detail, and fine detail preservation in over 400 supported games and apps.

DLSS 4.5 builds on top of what they first showed off at CES 2025, which was a game-changer combining transformer-based super resolution with the multi-frame generation magic. Now with version 4.5, NVIDIA is honing in on image reconstruction quality, aiming to all but eliminate shimmering, smooth out motion, and keep those fine details intact, especially at higher output resolutions like 4K, even when path tracing is enabled.

And if that wasn't enough, NVIDIA just confirmed that 6X Dynamic Multi Frame Generation is on the way, due out in the spring. This nifty feature lets the frame generation multiplier adjust on the fly, depending on workload and performance goals, all in an effort to keep gameplay silky smooth at 240 frames per second or higher even in the most demanding scenarios.

NVIDIA App Beta 11.0.6 Enables Even More Control Over DLSS

To get your hands on DLSS 4.5, you'll first need to opt into the NVIDIA app beta version 11.0.6, which will go live ahead of the official launch on January 13. Once you've signed up, you can grab the new Game Ready Driver straight from within the app.

This update is a big deal. DLSS Override options are getting a serious expansion, so you can now apply DLSS settings globally or on a per-game basis. They've also added two new Super Resolution presets, L and M. Preset M is basically just the "latest and greatest" model, which will update automatically when new versions come out.

Or, if you want even more control over the settings, which is perfect if you're a power user, you can swap over to Custom mode and pick individual models for Super Resolution, Frame Generation, and scaling quality. The app also lets you enable DLAA in games that don't have it as an in-game option.

For lucky owners of GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs, the app introduces some fancy Multi Frame Generation overrides in supported titles, which means you can get higher performance without waiting on the devs to patch it in.

System Tools Focused on Getting Things Back Up and Running

The NVIDIA app update is finally done migrating the NVIDIA Surround settings over from the old Control Panel, a process that's been a while coming. Now you'll find bezel correction and hotkey config options all tucked away in the System > Displays section.

For laptop users with Advanced Optimus, the update's a bit of a game-changer; you can now see the full name of the apps that are keeping the feature from kicking in, rather than just the filename. This should make it a lot easier to track down and fix those pesky GPU switching issues.

The new Debug Mode, which lives in the System > Advanced section, lets you turn off any overclocking and voltage tweaks that any other app has made, and it'll stay that way until your system reboots. And as for what it's for, basically it's a tool to help diagnose what's going wrong when your system is being a bit wonky.

NVIDIA Broadcast 2.1 Gets Even Better

At the same time as the driver update dropped, NVIDIA pushed out Broadcast 2.1, and one of the main new features is that the Virtual Key Light is now compatible with GeForce RTX 3060 GPUs and above.

The update also makes the whole thing a bit more efficient and gives you a lot more control over lighting conditions and color temperature. And you'll now be able to set up a two-key-light setup using an updated HDRi base map, which is just what pros need for doing livestreams and video conferences.

G-SYNC Pulsar Makes Its Debut, Along with New Display Validation

On the display front, NVIDIA has just unveiled G-SYNC Pulsar, the next step in the evolution of its variable refresh rate tech. Essentially, VRR gets a boost with the added inclusion of variable frequency backlight strobing, and the result is a significant reduction in motion blur and a general improvement in image clarity.

The first G-SYNC Pulsar displays from Acer, AOC, ASUS & MSI are expected to hit the shelves starting from January 7th & interestingly will also be rolling out G-SYNC Ambient Adaptive Technology. This is going to auto-adjust brightness & color temperature in response to the ambient lighting conditions in your viewing space.

The new driver also brings validation for a whopping 63 new G-SYNC Compatible monitors, including models from LG & Samsung that are specifically 2026 OLED TVs. This is a wide range of newly supported gear, from high refresh rate competitive monitors to 5K displays & large-format OLED televisions, effectively expanding NVIDIA's VRR ecosystem to all sorts of different price points & form factors.

Available Driver

The GeForce Game Ready Driver 591.74 WHQL is out now via the Nvidia app, or you can grab it directly from GeForce.com. If you are experiencing any issues, though, Nvidia suggests you submit a detailed bug report via the Driver Feedback Forum.

