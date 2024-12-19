BenQ Launches MA Series: Perfect Monitors for MacBook Users

BenQ Launches the First Monitor Series Tailored for MacBooks

New Delhi, November 26, 2024: BenQ, renowned for its innovative display solutions, has launched the MA Series monitors—the industry’s first line specifically designed to meet the unique needs of MacBook users.



These monitors blend advanced color-matching technology, macOS integration, and elegant aesthetics to deliver an external display experience that is as seamless as using a MacBook itself.

Bringing Color Consistency to macOS

The MA Series monitors address a common frustration among MacBook users: color mismatches between MacBook displays and external monitors. BenQ’s proprietary Mac color-tuning technology ensures accurate color reproduction, perfectly aligning the monitors’ visuals with MacBook Air and MacBook Pro screens.

Effortless macOS Integration

Designed with macOS users in mind, the MA Series features synchronized brightness and volume adjustments directly from MacBook settings. The monitors also include BenQ’s Display Pilot 2 software for simplified screen configuration, mimicking the intuitive control Mac users expect.

High-Performance Displays and Flexible Design

Both the 27-inch MA270U and 32-inch MA320U boast 4K resolution, offering expansive workspaces ideal for creative professionals and multitaskers. Adjustable height and angle options enhance comfort, while a minimalist design complements the clean lines of MacBook devices.



Connectivity is another strength of the MA Series. Equipped with two USB-C ports (supporting 90W power delivery), two HDMI ports, and single-cable connectivity, the monitors provide users with versatile options and the convenience of charging their MacBook while in use.

Key Specifications of the MA Series:

Pricing and Availability

MA270U (27-inch): Rs 42,500

MA320U (32-inch): Rs 52,500

Both models are available via BenQ’s e-store, Amazon India, and leading electronics retailers across the country.

A Step Forward for MacBook Users

Rajeev Singh, Managing Director of BenQ India, shared, "Our MA Series redefines external displays for MacBook users, offering not only precise color accuracy but also seamless integration for a superior experience."

Why It Matters?

The MA Series monitors cater to creative professionals and MacBook users seeking an elegant, compatible, and high-performing external display. With macOS-specific features and a focus on workplace aesthetics, the MA Series stands out as a game-changing solution.

