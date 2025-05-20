Best gaming laptops between ₹50K–70K built to handle GTA 6 when it drops

Gaming on a budget doesn’t mean you have to compromise on performance. There are plenty of gaming laptops in 2025, all between price range of INR 50,000 to 70,000, with dedicated GPUs, high refresh displays, and performance to spare when multitasking. These gaming machines may be a steal, but they can take the heat when gaming like GTA 6, running Valorant at 144 FPS, or exploring an open world like Elden Ring—seriously, they can take the heat.

Here are the best gaming laptops you can buy for price range of INR 50,000 to 70,000 in India (2025), where price and performance coexist.

What to expect from laptops under ₹70,000 in 2025

• Dedicated RTX GPUs: RTX 3050 (4GB or 6GB) and GTX 4050 options

• Modern CPUs: Intel 12th Gen Core i5/i7 and AMD Ryzen 5/7 series

• Memory: 16GB DDR5 RAM now as standard

• Storage: Fast SSDs from 512GB to 1TB

• Display: Full HD with 120 Hz or 144 Hz refresh

• Cooling: Dual-fan cooling (some models with AI tuning)

Lenovo LOQ 15IAX9

Price: ₹69,990

₹69,990 CPU: Intel Core i7-12650HX

Intel Core i7-12650HX GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 (6GB)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 (6GB) RAM: 12GB DDR5

12GB DDR5 Storage: 512GB SSD

512GB SSD Display: 15.6" FHD, 120 Hz

OS: Windows 11 Home

The Lenovo LOQ 15IAX9 is a great gaming laptop under ₹70,000 with a 12th gen Intel Core i7-12650HX and RTX 4050 (6GB). Ready to play games and up the graphics settings for upcoming AAA titles like GTA 6 and Cyberpunk 2077. With 12GB DDR5 and a 120Hz FHD display LOQ 15IAX9 will do well with multitasking and immersion. The laptop's thermals should do great, and the chassis is made of good-quality material, so it can withstand sharing and gaming and won't need replacement soon after purchase.

Acer Nitro V ANV15-41

Price: ₹66,990

₹66,990 CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS

AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 (6GB)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 (6GB) RAM: 16GB DDR5

16GB DDR5 Storage: 512GB SSD

512GB SSD Display: 15.6" Full HD, 144 Hz

15.6" Full HD, 144 Hz OS: Windows 11 Home

The Acer Nitro V ANV15-41 is all about power and thermal intelligence. It runs on an AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS and has a 6GB RTX 3050 GPU, great for FPS games like Valorant and CS2. 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 144Hz display give it an edge in competitive gaming, low latency, and smooth visuals. The dual fan system and NitroSense software give you fine control over cooling. For gamers who want performance and visuals under pressure, Nitro V is the top choice.

Asus TUF Gaming A15 FA566NCR-HN117W

Price: ₹68,990

₹68,990 CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS

AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 (4GB)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 (4GB) RAM: 16GB DDR5

16GB DDR5 Storage: 1TB SSD

1TB SSD Display: 15.6" Full HD, 144 Hz

15.6" Full HD, 144 Hz OS: Windows 11 Home

Built like a tank, the Asus TUF Gaming A15 is for durability and heavy-duty tasks. Powered by AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS and 4GB RTX 3050 GPU, it can handle open-world games, multitasking, and light video editing. With 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD, storage won’t be a problem. The 144Hz screen ensures smooth gameplay, and military-grade durability makes it reliable for gaming and daily use. Perfect for creators and gamers who want a long-lasting, do-it-all laptop.

Infinix GT Book GL613

Price: ₹59,990

₹59,990 CPU: Intel Core i5-12450H



Intel Core i5-12450H GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 (6GB)



NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 (6GB) RAM: 16GB LPDDR5X



16GB LPDDR5X Storage: 512GB SSD

512GB SSD Display: 16" Full HD+, 16:10

16" Full HD+, 16:10 OS: Windows 11 Home

The Infinix GT Book GL613 is the surprise package in this segment; it has a 6GB RTX 3050 GPU and an Intel Core i5-12450H for under ₹60,000. The 16-inch FHD+ display with a 16:10 ratio gives you more screen space, great for gaming and productivity. With 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB SSD, performance is smooth and multitasking is easy. Ultraportable, stylish, and efficient—perfect for students or gamers on the go. A great option for those who want strong specs without the bulk or brand premium.

Lenovo LOQ 2024 83GS003NIN

Price : ₹64,990

: ₹64,990 CPU: Intel Core i5-12450HX

Intel Core i5-12450HX G PU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 (6GB)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 (6GB) RAM: 16GB DDR5

16GB DDR5 Storage : 512GB SSD

: 512GB SSD Display: 15.6" Full HD, 120 Hz

15.6" Full HD, 120 Hz OS: Windows 11 Home

The Lenovo LOQ 2024 is an all-rounder with a 12th Gen Core i5-12450 HX and 6GB RTX 3050 GPU that can play games like Call of Duty and Forza Horizon without lag. It has 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD, so fast boot speed and smooth multitasking are also promised. You will hardly notice the 120Hz Full HD screen for smooth visual output. Lenovo has done a good job in the build quality of the machine; it feels premium for the price. If you are a gamer looking for an all-rounder laptop that is future-proof and will also get the work done, you will be happy with this purchase.

Specs Comparison Table

Laptop CPU GPU RAM Storage Display Refresh Rate Price Lenovo LOQ 15IAX9 i7-12650HX (14C/20T) RTX 4050 (6GB) 12GB DDR5 512GB SSD 15.6" FHD 120Hz ₹69,990 Acer Nitro V ANV15-41 Ryzen 5 7535HS (6C/12T) RTX 3050 (6GB) 16GB DDR5 512GB SSD 15.6" FHD 144Hz ₹66,990 Asus TUF A15 FA566NCR Ryzen 7 7435HS (8C/16T) RTX 3050 (4GB) 16GB DDR5 1TB SSD 15.6" FHD 144Hz ₹68,990 Infinix GT Book GL613 i5-12450H (8C/12T) RTX 3050 (6GB) 16GB LPDDR5X 512GB SSD 16" FHD+ 60Hz ₹59,990 Lenovo LOQ 2024 83GS i5-12450HX (8C/12T) RTX 3050 (6GB) 16GB DDR5 512GB SSD 15.6" FHD 120Hz ₹64,990

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources. All recommendation's are based on features comparison.

Will these laptops run GTA 6?

From gathered reports and official leaks, GTA 6's minimum requirement is a GTX 1660, 12GB RAM, and a mid-range CPU for smooth performance. All five laptops in this report have RTX GPUs, and all have more RAM and power than required. You will be comfortably running 45-60 FPS on medium settings for GTA 6 with DLSS on.

PCQuest's best picks

Most performance for value: Lenovo LOQ 15IAx9 (RTX 4050)

Best performance: Acer Nitro V (144 Hz + 16 GB RAM)

Very durable and versatile: Asus TUF Gaming A15

Most budget performance : Infinix GT Book GL613

Definitely an overall good all-rounder choice: Lenovo LOQ 2024



