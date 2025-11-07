Early Black Friday: Best Buy’s Best PC & Laptop Deals

This year Black Friday is knocking on our door ahead of schedule. Best Buy is getting a head start with verified discounts on gaming desktops, laptops, monitors, and all sorts of accessories like laptops, desktops, monitors, and all your gaming gizmos. If you've been holding out for that one last shopping weekend of the year, things are about to get a little tight; stock levels will be dwindling fast, or in some cases sell out altogether, before Black Friday even kicks off.

The calendar has decided to keep pushing the sale forward

Black Friday mornings, spent shivering outside in the cold & dark, standing for hours in line, are now a thing of the past for many. Best Buy's Early Black Friday sale has already gotten underway, and it's got the very best of tech on offer: major discounts on the big-ticket items that are usually most coveted, those fancy new gaming PCs, top-of-the-line OLED monitors, or ultrabooks from major brands like Dell, Asus, HP, and Apple.

These aren't special advance sales or one-off flash deals either; the discounts on offer right now are real, verified, and not just a bunch of hype. We're looking at massive savings on top-quality items that you won't want to miss out on, like a new gaming rig or the latest laptop tech from the biggest brands out there.

If you've been putting off buying that new high-end gaming setup till after Black Friday, you better hurry; this week is your last chance to get the best deals before it all gets snatched up and disappears.

Desktops that dominate

Verified models on Best Buy’s early sale include some of the year’s top gaming and creative desktops.

Acer Predator Orion 5000: With Intel’s 13th Gen Core i7 processor and NVIDIA’s RTX 4070 Ti GPU, this desktop is built for heavy workloads and modern AAA games. Advanced cooling and a transparent RGB case mean consistent performance and great looks.

HP Omen 45L: Known for its “Cryo Chamber” cooling, this one runs cool and quiet. Up to 32 GB DDR5 RAM, liquid cooling, and the latest AMD Ryzen and Intel configs. For gamers and creators who want ready-to-use performance systems.

These are verified listings on Best Buy’s site under the early Black Friday deals section.

Laptops that shine

This year’s laptops balance performance, battery life, and portability better than ever. Here are three verified models:

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023): Top-rated gaming laptop with AMD’s Ryzen 9 7940HS processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU. 14-inch QHD 165 Hz display, magnesium alloy build, and 1.65 kg light. The one listed on Best Buy has 16 GB RAM and 1 TB SSD.

Dell XPS 15 (2023): Dell’s premium productivity laptop now with Intel’s 13th Gen Core i7, optional RTX 4050 graphics, and 3.5K OLED InfinityEdge display. XPS 15 is one of the best-selling ultrabooks on Best Buy for creatives and students.

Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022): Apple’s favorite MacBook Air with M2 chip, 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, and up to 18 hours of battery life. Up to 24 GB unified memory and great thermal efficiency. The verified Best Buy deal is a direct discount on select color variants.

All models above have live inventory and verified sale prices on Best Buy’s site.

Monitors that are totally jaw-dropping

Getting a new monitor can do a world of good for your home office, and we've got the scoop on the deals that are currently on offer:

Samsung Odyssey G9: The top-of-the-line 49" curved gaming monitor is a beast. Dual QHD resolution, a 240 Hz refresh rate, and response times of just 1 ms make for a super smooth gaming experience. Samsung's Quantum Mini-LED tech gives you seriously deep blacks and super bright highlights. And right now, it's listed in Best Buy's gaming deals.

LG UltraGear 27" OLED (27GR95QE-B): This one's a real showstopper. A 1440p resolution, a 240 Hz refresh rate, and near-instant response times make it a top contender for any gamer. The Best Buy deal is a cut-price offer with free shipping to boot.

Both of these models are super well known and have already popped up in the Black Friday early listings, which is always a sign of a proper deal.

Accessories that round out your setup

These bits and bobs are all great finds in the Best Buy accessory section, and they're all verified to be top-notch.

Logitech G Pro X Superlight Mouse: This thing is tiny; 63 grams is seriously light for a mouse. And it's pure gaming-grade quality, all part of Best Buy's early gaming deals.

SteelSeries Apex Pro Keyboard: Now this one's a real treat with adjustable mechanical switches, per-key RGB lighting, and an aluminum frame that feels super solid. Top stuff for gamers and typists alike.

Razer Kraken V3 Headset: The 7.1 surround sound is seriously impressive, and the memory foam design is a total winner. And right now, it's had a nice big price cut well worth checking out.

Small upgrades like these can give you a genuine boost to your daily productivity, almost as good as getting a new PC!

The bottom line

Best Buy's early Black Friday sales have altered how the tech enthusiast shops for upgrades. The deals are legitimate and live and include brands that can be trusted, such as the most reputable PC and gaming brands.You might be out of luck come the actual Black Friday weekend as you wait. There will be limited stock of all GPUs, OLED panels, and top-tier laptops and more demand than supply, so it goes to the early shopper. So before the frenzy has begun, go through Best Buy’s legitimate listings to purchase your gear while it is still in stock.

