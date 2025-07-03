Beyond Vibe Coding: The Era of Vibe Building Is Here

AI is exponentially bringing a paradigm shift in development, acting as a force multiplier. I recently came across a term, “vibe coding,” where coders describe what they want in natural language and let AI generate the code while listening to music and ambient lighting. It allows technical coders to stay in the creative flow while offloading tedious coding tasks to AI assistants. Vibe coding offers fast, expressive prototyping; what used to take days can be done in hours, with developers focusing on ideas and letting AI handle boilerplate. It’s no surprise that, as per Forrester, nearly every development tool vendor rushed to add an AI Agent to the tech stack in 2024.

But in my view, as transformative as vibe coding is, it’s only a stepping stone. The real revolution is “vibe building,” which offers much more, and we have just started.

Vibe Coding: Fast and Expressive, Yet Not Enough

A larger number of developers are “vibe coding,” relying on a prompt-based conversation with GenAI to write the code. This accelerates development but highlights why coding alone isn’t enough for enterprise needs. In practice, a programmer can build a functional prototype by just visualizing and iterating with an AI pair-programmer. Google disclosed that over 25% of its new code is now generated by AI, dramatically speeding up development.

However, there’s a catch. Speed isn’t everything in software development. The whole vibe coding’s “code-first, fix-later” ethos (e.g., accepting all AI suggestions blindly and iterating until it compiles) is not too bad for a weekend vibe project, but it’s risky for mission-critical systems. Enterprises can’t afford brittle code that “mostly works” without oversight. Forrester’s 2024 developer survey found coders spend only ~24% of their time writing code; the rest goes to design, testing, debugging, and coordination.

This is why vibe coding alone isn’t sufficient for enterprise needs. It lacks the structure, governance, and end-to-end perspective required to build scalable, secure, and integrated applications. The next step is to extend the “vibe” beyond coding into designing and assembling whole systems with AI. Enter VIBE BUILDING.

The Monumental Scale and Agility Powered by ‘Vibe Building’

If vibe coding is about one developer and one AI co-writing code, vibe building is about entire teams, humans and AI, co-creating entire applications and processes. In vibe building, AI becomes a collaborator both at design-time (e.g., auto-generating workflows or screens) and run-time (digital agents executing tasks), not only suggesting code but also generating workflows, UIs and data models. AI Agents even handle operational tasks autonomously during execution.

The goal is to enable organizations to build software by assembling capabilities, much like constructing with Lego blocks, rather than hand-coding each piece. It’s a natural evolution: as AI “writing code” matures, we shift focus from coding to configuring more extensive solutions with AI. In my view, growth will be unlocked by such application generation platforms where generative AI fundamentally changes how software is defined and built.

Role of GenAI and Agentic AI

Vibe building is essentially AI-led, enterprise-grade development. Instead of a developer asking an AI for a code snippet, imagine a business analyst configuring a full process in a low-code environment, assisted by AI “co-designers.” For example, a user can describe a business workflow in plain language, and AI Agents embedded with the platform will generate the process flow, user interfaces, business rules, and data schemas needed, all within a governed framework.

Even PwC believes these “digital workers known as AI agents” could double a company’s workforce by automatically handling routine tasks, drafting code or content, and automatically turning design ideas into prototypes. Workflows fundamentally change as humans move from performing every task to orchestrating teams of AI agents, assigning them jobs, and then reviewing and refining the results.

In vibe building, a developer or process designer becomes a “coach” to an army of AI assistants. Humans define objectives and ensure quality, while AI Agents generate and execute much of the solution. This blended human–AI approach yields speed and scale far beyond traditional methods, all while keeping humans in control of the vision, creativity, and governance.

Integration Through Unified Platforms

Vibe building uses intelligent low-code platforms to configure, orchestrate, and build systems at scale, with AI agents assisting at every step of the lifecycle. Crucially, vibe building happens on enterprise-ready platforms that address the shortcomings of ad-hoc vibe coding. These platforms provide guardrails, integration, and trust. They connect front-office channels, middle-office processes, and back-office systems in one unified hub, eliminating the “app sprawl” and data silos that plague many organizations. In a vibe building paradigm, unified low-code platforms serve as the canvas where all components come together: integrations, governance, and security in place, so that whatever an AI helps build can immediately fit into enterprise workflows.

Leading AI-first low-code platforms already integrate GenAI to create application components (forms, APIs, even entire workflows) from high-level specs. At run-time, purpose-built AI Agents embedded in the platform can take on operational roles, performing intelligent tasks within processes, making decisions, and interacting with humans when needed.

Trusted and Responsible AI

Vibe building cannot function without trust, since it is all about collaboration. Adding a “Trusted AI” governance layer and an “Agentic Shield” to oversee AI agents’ behavior ensures that AI suggestions and automated actions are reliable, transparent, and aligned with business rules. These act as an AI safety net, enforcing guidelines so that AI-generated outputs remain secure, ethical, and accurate, with guardrails and monitoring.

Every workflow or document an AI agent produces is validated for consistency and compliance before it impacts customers or operations. This addresses a key enterprise concern: AI must be responsible and not be a black box. With a trusted AI layer, vibe-building lets organizations harness AI’s speed without sacrificing control or trust.

To Sum Up

Vibe coding has opened the door by proving how AI can accelerate development. It’s up to visionary leaders to walk through that door and embrace vibe building: to orchestrate technology, people, and AI into a unified whole. Those who do will deliver software faster and innovate at scale, with AI as an ever-present partner in creation. The choice, and the opportunity, are yours. It is time to put on your headphones, put on some mood lights, and do vibe building.

Authored By~ Varun Goswami, Vice President & Head of Product Management, Newgen Software

