PlayStation Store July Savings Will Get You PS4 and PS5 Games at Half the Price

PlayStation store July Savings Sale is on now and it will continue till July 17, 2025, on the platform. Here are some of the hand-picked deals from the PlayStation Store July Savings for 2025.

Neha Joshi
PlayStation Store regularly announces sales and promotional events for its customers on a regular basis. This marketing strategy by Sony sometimes helps PlayStation customers to get some exclusive PS4 and PS5 titles at an unbelievable price or you can also call it at an unexpected price. PlayStation mid-year sale brought titles like Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced Edition on Sale, and this makes sales like this an excellent opportunity for players who are waiting for a price drop in order to get a copy of their favorite game on the PlayStation Store. PlayStation store July Savings Sale is on now and it will continue till July 17, 2025, on the platform. Here are some of the hand-picked deals from the PlayStation Store July Savings for 2025, and these deals will help you to make a faster purchase decision.

Games

Platform

Price

WWE 2K25- Standard Edition

PS4 and PS5

Rs. 2999 (40% Off)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Deluxe Edition

 

PS5 and PS5 Pro Enhanced

Rs. 3149 (10% Off)

Phasmophobia

PS5

Rs. 1185 (25% off)

F1® 25 Iconic Edition

 

PS5 and PS5 Pro Enhanced

Rs. 5,599 (20% Off)

A Way Out

PS4

Rs. 449 (70% Off)

UFC® 5 Deluxe Edition

 

PS5 and PS5 Pro Enhanced

Rs. 2099 (65% Off)

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered

 

PS5 and PS5 Pro Enhanced

Rs. 2319 (42% Off)

Diablo® IV: Vessel of Hatred™ - Standard Edition

 

PS5, PS4, and PS5 Pro Enhanced

Rs. 1,665 (50% Off)

The Forest

PS4

Rs.424 (70% Off)

WWE 2K25 The Bloodline Edition

 

PS4 and PS5

Rs. 6434 (34% Off)

Hogwarts Legacy + Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Deluxe Editions Bundle

 

PS4, PS5 and PS5 Pro Enhanced

Rs. 1,599 (75% Off)

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS4 & PS5

 

PS4 and PS5

Rs. 599 (88% Off)

UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection

 

PS5

Rs.1,199 (60% Off)

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon® Breakpoint

 

PS4

Rs. 599 (85% Off)

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon® Breakpoint Ultimate Edition

 

PS4

Rs. 1,599 (80% Off)

Subnautica

PS4 and PS5

Rs. 999 (50% Off)

Assassin's Creed® Odyssey - DELUXE EDITION

 

PS4

Rs. 1,049 (80% Off)

Assassin's Creed® Odyssey - GOLD EDITION

 

PS4

Rs. 1,199 (80% Off)

Assassin’s CreedⓇ Odyssey - The Fate of Atlantis

PS4

Rs. 624 (70% Off)

Assassin’s CreedⓇ Odyssey – Legacy of the First Blade

 

PS4

Rs. 624 (70% Off)

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate + Injustice 2 Leg. Edition Bundle

 

PS4 and PS5

Rs. 832 (90% Off)

Far Cry® 6 Deluxe Edition

 

PS4 and PS5

Rs. 1,415 (75% Off)

FAR CRY®6 Gold Edition PS4 & PS5

PS4 and PS5

Rs. 1,623 (75% Off)

NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5

PS4 and PS5

Rs. 2,999 (50% Off)

Need for Speed™ Heat Deluxe Edition

 

PS4

Rs.449 (90% Off)

Watch Dogs®2 - Gold Edition

 

PS4

Rs. 839 (85% Off)

Football Manager 2024 Console

 

PS5

Rs. 849 (75% Off)

Cricket 24

 

PS4 and PS5

Rs. 1,319 (70% Off)

SONIC SUPERSTARS

 

PS4 and PS5

Rs. 1,759 (60% Off)

Subnautica: Below Zero

 

PS4 and PS5

Rs. 999 (50% Off)

KINGDOM HEARTS All-In-One Package

 

PS4

Rs. 2,879 (60% Off)

SnowRunner - 1-Year Anniversary Edition

 

PS4 and PS5

Rs. 2.081 (50% Off)

 

These are just some of the hand-picked deals from the PlayStation Store July Savings deals. You can browse through the entire sales catalogue to find the games you wish to add to your PS4 and PS5 games library.

