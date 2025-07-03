Why You Should Avoid the Nothing Phone (3)

The Nothing Phone (3) might be one of the boldest flagships of 2025, but that doesn’t mean it’s the smartest buy. On paper, it shines, Glyph Matrix, four 50MP cameras, AI features galore. But peel away the hype and you’ll find a device that cuts too many corners for its flagship price tag.

Here’s why we think you might want to say “no thanks” to Nothing.

Glyph Gimmick: Party Trick or Productivity?

Yes, the Glyph Matrix looks cool. A 25x25 LED grid that shows animations, timers, games, and even caller ID? That’s fun. But ask yourself:

Do you really want to play Spin the Bottle on your ₹80,000 phone?

on your ₹80,000 phone? Will you still be entertained by a Magic 8 Ball in six months?

in six months? Would you rather have Always-On Display or this pixel light show?

Nothing promises a future of micro-apps and SDK-based toys, but right now it’s more novelty than necessity.

Quad 50MP Cameras... And Still No Leader

On specs, the Phone (3) looks like a photography beast:

50MP main (1/1.3")

50MP periscope zoom (60x AI Zoom)

50MP ultrawide (114° FOV)

50MP selfie

But here's the reality:

No established image pipeline like Pixel’s Real Tone or Apple’s Smart HDR.

like Pixel’s Real Tone or Apple’s Smart HDR. AI Super Zoom still relies heavily on upscaling and post-processing.

still relies heavily on upscaling and post-processing. Despite the flashy setup, real-world output feels inconsistent.

Compare it to the iPhone 16’s cinematic Dolby Vision or the Pixel 9’s True Tone + Night Sight, and Nothing’s results just don’t stack up.

Mid-Tier Chip at a Flagship Price

Let’s be blunt. The Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 is not a top-tier chip.

It’s missing the prime X-core found in the Snapdragon 8 Elite.

found in the Snapdragon 8 Elite. Appears in mid-range phones like the POCO F7 and iQOO Neo 10.

like the POCO F7 and iQOO Neo 10. Doesn’t match the AI acceleration or thermal performance of A18 (iPhone 16) or Google Tensor G4 (Pixel 9).

At ₹79,999, it’s a hard sell when OnePlus 13 offers Snapdragon 8 Elite with 16 GB RAM and 512 GB storage.

Battery Life: Big Cell, Middling Efficiency

The 5,500 mAh silicon-carbon battery is one of the largest in the segment. But real-world endurance doesn’t break records:

65W fast charging is solid—but OnePlus still beats it at 100W .

. 15W wireless and 5W reverse charging feel outdated in 2025.

Early reports show battery optimization under stress could be better.

Bigger doesn’t always mean better if thermal control and optimization don’t match up.

Software That’s... Still Catching Up

Nothing OS 3.5 (Android 15) promises minimalism and future-proofing:

5 years OS + 7 years security — impressive!

— impressive! New features like Essential Search and Flip to Record are interesting.

But...

The UI lacks polish compared to Pixel’s deep AI integration.

compared to Pixel’s deep AI integration. Features like Essential Space feel like half-baked clones of iOS Spotlight or Samsung’s Bixby.

It’s refreshing, yes. But not revolutionary.

Price Tag That Bites Back

Starting at ₹79,999, the Nothing Phone (3):

Offers mid-tier internals and premium design fluff .

and . Gets outperformed by the OnePlus 13, outclassed by Pixel 9’s AI, and outpolished by iPhone 16.

by the OnePlus 13, by Pixel 9’s AI, and by iPhone 16. Feels ambitiously priced, despite discounts down to ₹62,999.

You’re basically paying for design, nostalgia, and LED tricks.

Fun, Funky... and Frustrating

The Nothing Phone (3) is playful and experimental. It brings an identity few phones today dare to. But at this price, you deserve more than light shows and interface stunts.

Form doesn’t beat function. And all flash, no fire, won’t win 2025.

