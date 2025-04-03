5 Free PC Games in 2025 You Won’t Believe Are Free!

Video games are entirely free—and better than ever. That's true whether you're into battle royales, first-person shooters, or immersive RPGs. There are millions of free-to-play games out there that can keep you entertained without spending a dime. And with millions of players worldwide, ongoing updates, and a competitive scene, these games are dominating Steam, Epic Games, and other stores.



What’s New in 2025—for Free PC Games

One of the things that's driving that success is the constant stream of new content. In 2025, you can look forward to some pretty exciting updates.

Fortnite's Neo Era Update will bring cyberpunk-styled maps, hoverbikes, and jetpacks to the game.

Destiny 2's Final Shape expansion adds new PvE story content for free.

Genshin Impact's Natlan region expansion brought a new volcanic area—and some new characters—to the mix.

Rocket League is celebrating its 10-year anniversary with some new play mechanics.

With all that new content and the top free PC games out there, we can start discussing the best free games you should be playing right now. Here are the top five free-to-play games of 2025.

Fortnite: Neo Era—The Future of Battle Royale

Developer: Epic Games

Why Play? Stunning futuristic maps, new traversal mechanics, and continuous updates.

Epic Games' Neo Era takes Fortnite to the next level. That's because—literally—those jetpacks and hoverboards give the game a thrilling new dimension. The cyberpunk aesthetic is pretty cool too. You still get to build and create, but now you can move around that map a lot faster and take down enemies with high-tech gear. And with collaborations like Marvel, Star Wars, and anime shows, there's always something new to look forward to. (That's one reason why Fortnite remains one of the most played PC games.)

Pro Tip: If you're not a fan of building pressure or gunplay, there's a new Zero Build Mode where you can experience the action without the building stress.

League of Legends—The Unstoppable MOBA

Developer: Riot Games

Why Play? Deep strategy, a massive champion pool, and a thriving esports scene.

Riot Games' League of Legends has been around for over 10 years—and still has over 100 million active players each month. That's a testament to just how engaging its strategy is. You get to choose from over 160 champions, each with their own abilities, playstyle, and counter. A ranked system ensures every game is a challenge. New content and regular patches keep the game fresh. Whether you're playing solo or as part of a team, the strategic depth of League of Legends is what keeps players coming back.

Pro Tip: If you're new, start with beginner-friendly champions like Garen or Miss Fortune to get the hang of things.



Destiny 2: The Evolution of a Free-to-Play Shooter

Developer: Bungie

Why Play? AAA-level first-person shooter mechanics, beautiful world design, cooperative missions

Originally a paid title, Destiny 2 is now one of the best free-to-play shooters on PC. The base game has Player vs. Environment (PvE) story-based missions, Player vs. Player (PvP) missions, and cooperative raid missions, with paid expansions adding more content. The Final Shape expansion will add new content in 2025, with free missions and weapons to play with.

Pro Tip: Do public events in open-world areas to level up your Guardian fast.

Genshin Impact: Chronicles— An RPG at Its Best

Developer: HoYoverse (miHoYo)

Why Play? Beautiful world, lore, and addictive combat

If you like open-world exploration and action RPG combat, Genshin Impact is a game you shouldn’t sleep on. Set in the beautiful world of Teyvat, this game has amazing visuals and elemental-based combat while switching to a different character in the middle of a fight. On a regular basis, the game updates with new regions, characters, and events, which keeps this adventure as one of the most content-rich free RPGs today.

Pro Tip: Log in daily for free Primogems to unlock new characters in the game.

Rocket League—soccer, but in complete, utter chaos

Developer: Psyonix

Why Play: Fast-paced, physics-based gameplay with a strong esports presence.

What if I told you that you could play soccer with rocket-powered cars?

That's Rocket League—not only is it fast-paced, but its skill ceiling is as high as it gets, making it one of the most played games both casually and competitively. You can even play it cross-platform so you can team up with your friends with PC, PlayStation, Xbox, or Switch.

The 10th Anniversary Update is incoming in 2025, including a few new mechanics to keep the gameplay fresh!

Pro Tip: Make sure to practice the "air roll" technique to improve your aerial shots and defensive plays.

Honorable mentions: the free games that really stand out in 2025.

If the top picks aren't enough for you, here are some other amazing free PC games to get stuck into:

Apex Legends —That hero-based battle royale with lightning-fast gunplay never fails to deliver.

Call of Duty: Warzone —If you love the realism of first-person shooters, this is the battle royale for you.

Warframe —A sci-fi MMO shooter with so much content, you'll be playing for hours on end.

Game of Thrones: Kingsroad —That massive open-world RPG set in Westeros is an absolute must-play.

The Nightscarred: Forgotten Gods—A co-op FPS set in a dark fantasy world where you can team up with friends and really get stuck in.

Play Without Paying!

You don't have to break the bank to have an amazing gaming experience. In 2025, free-to-play games are really showing off their quality. Whether you're fighting your way through a futuristic battle royale, commanding superheroes, or leading troops in intense military operations, these games offer endless hours of entertainment. And the best part? You can enjoy all that without spending a penny.

