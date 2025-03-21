Free Games, Now in Your Pocket: Epic Games Mobile Drops Have Begun!

Star Wars KOTOR I & II, Super Meat Boy Forever, and Eastern Exorcist are now free for download with no catch from the Epic Games Store!

Have you ever wanted to play these amazing games on mobile with your device always in hand and not a rupee to spend? The Epic Games Store is now on mobile! The popular free games program has come to mobile with no strings attached, and it’s launched with RPGs and action games. Now instead of heading home, you can build your entire game library while standing idle on public transport.

Epic Free Games Now on Mobile

Epic’s free weekly game on mobile is the same as the one on PC but for smaller screens. Free for a week:

🥩 Super Meat Boy Forever: (March 20-27) The meat cube is back! This auto-runner takes high-difficulty platforming to mobile and is endless fun with saw blades, wall jumps, and rapid retries—pure chaos for mobile gaming!

Super Meat Boy Forever

🐉 Eastern Exorcist: (March 20-27) A side-scrolling hand-drawn action RPG inspired by Eastern mythology—and demon-slaying. Atmospheric, story-driven, and action-packed.

Eastern Exorcist

Previously on Mobile:

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic I & II (Feb 20–Mar 20) Two classics. Become a Jedi before the movies, change the galaxy, and choose the light or dark side, all from your phone.

Full Mobile Free Games List (So Far 2025)

• Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

• Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

• Super Meat Boy Forever (Mar 20–Mar 27)

• Eastern Exorcist (Mar 20–Mar 27)

→ Note: Mobile games available by region. Check the Epic Games Store app for games available on your device.

How to Get Free Mobile Games

Want a free mobile game? Here are the steps:

1. Download the Epic Games Store mobile app.

2. Log in or sign up for free on Epic.

3. Open the app and go to the free games section.

4. Tap Install on any of the free games.

5. Done. You won't be charged for the games.

The games are yours forever once claimed. You won't be entitled to 'free' games if you can't play them, but adding them to your library means you will get the items when you're ready.

Free Games

Weekly Drops Just Getting Started

Epic Games isn't slowing down. With mobile giveaways, it feels like this has just begun. Epic Games Store is giving away mobile games now along with their epic PC free game episodes every week—so check in and see what game drops for 'free' next week.

We've seen Jedi fight, platforming craziness, and ghost-busting as game sneak peeks just this week in mobile game titles. Don't wait—don't miss—that will be wrong—Super Meat Boy Forever and Eastern Exorcist are only free until March 27.

Free is free, right? If someone said I could wait to play a game I got 'free' until I could play— even better—can I be any more transparent?

Because let’s be real—free games on mobile? Yes, please. 🎮



