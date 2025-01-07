AMD Challenges Competitors with Cutting-Edge Gaming Chips at CES 2025

CES 2025, the annual consumer tech conference started today on 7th January 2025, at Las Vegas, and this conference will focus mostly on bringing more AI related products to the world. Consumers will get some new innovative AI enabled products from companies like Toyota, Samsung, Nvidia, Sony and more. AMD has unveiled its latest AI and Gaming Chips in the CES 2025, and this is being done by the company with an object of challenging its competitors Qualcomm and Intel in AI and Gaming markets. AMD has announced new Ryzen Gaming and AI PC Processors, and it has also tied up with Dell to launch commercial AI enabled PCs.

The latest AI PC processor introduced by AMD for high-performance laptops is Ryzen AI Max Series, which offers up to 128GB of unified memory. Technical specs for Ryzen AI Max Series of processors, designed for premium thin and light notebooks, include 16 “Zen 5” CPU cores, 40 AMD RDNA 3.5 graphics compute units, and an AMD XDNA 2 Neural Processing Unit (NPU) offering up to 50 TOPS of AI performance.

Apart from that AMD has released Ryzen AI 300 and 200 Series chips for consumers and businesses, and this move attempts at targeting a broader range of AI PC users. AI 300 Series has performance specs which are similar to Ryzen AI Max, while the Ryzen 200 Series offers 16 TOPS which is suitable for less demanding tasks.

AMD Announces New Gaming Chips in CES 2025

To make gaming smoother and hassle-free, AMD has announced new gaming chips, including the Ryzen 9950X3D for desktops, Ryzen 9000HX Series for laptops, and Ryzen Z2 for handheld PCs. Thus, gaming will now be more powerful with these new gaming chips introduced by AMD, as this cutting-edge technology would allow you to play technically challenging AAA titles on your device without any lag in performance.

