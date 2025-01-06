GTA 6 Release Delay News by the Insider has Mixed Reactions from Fans

GTA 6 trailer 2 never came out in 2024, and the fans shifted their hopes to 2025, but only with the faith that the game would definitely release in the fall of 2025. Recently, a senior Rockstar professional created hopes for GTA 6 release being on track with his post on LinkedIn, where he mentioned that “With 2025 kicking off and shaping up to be one of the most exciting years ahead here at Rockstar, it couldn't be a better time to have a look at our open positions and consider applying.” This new hope stayed for a very little time, as it was shattered by Jason Schreier’s statement on GTA 6 in his ‘Game On’ newsletter for Bloomberg. He has actually stated that companies say a lot of things, but GTA 6 release according to him would slip to 2026. A lot of fans are devastated after hearing this statement, as GTA 6 is being predicted as the most anticipated releases of 2025 and has been projected to take the overall gaming industry to a whole new level.

GTA 6 Release Delay News Has Mixed Reaction from The Fans

Frankly, I am tired of thinking about the exact release date of GTA 6, as there is no official information on the game from Rockstar, and most of the fans I believe would feel the same. The game is set to release in the fall of 2025, as announced by Take-Two Interactive, but another delay could be possible, as Rockstar has promised the fans that they are working on delivering an extraordinary gaming solution. The headline for the statement given by Jason Schreier on Game on is “Grand Theft Auto VI Won’t Make it, but Silksong will”. He supports his GTA 6 release delay theory with the statement “Publisher Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. has said that the most-anticipated game of all time is on track for a fall 2025 release. But companies say a lot of things. The next Grand Theft Auto is a huge and ambitious game, the pressure to make it great is inordinate and developer Rockstar Games has vowed to avoid forcing excessive overtime during the final months of development. I expect that it will slip to 2026.” This statement actually showcases the kind of ambitious game Rockstar is working on, and some of the fans are okay with the delay, if they get the gaming experience, they are looking forward to with GTA 6.

Most of the fans believe what Jason Schreier has stated in the Bloomberg Newsletter, as they know that he is a known journalist with a strong reputation in the gaming industry. In fact, he was the one who had leaked the release date for GTA 6 trailer 1. One GTA 6 fan has posted on subreddit “His prediction is it'll be delayed may be more of an educated guess than an inside source but people need to wake up and realize it's very likely the game will be delayed, probably into 2026, Rockstar don't need to release this year, financially they're fine with a delay, they'll do what they need to reduce crunch.” Jason Schreier is considered to be an Insider and the fans believe his words, but some of the fans still have their doubts, as he has previously been wrong with some predictions with respect to GTA 6. This is what the user ‘GTA 6 Countdown’ has posted on ‘X’ about the wrong predictions he has made in the past:

Insider Jason Schreier predicts GTA 6 will be delayed to 2026, but it’s important to note that most of his GTA 6 predictions have been incorrect, including:

- Announcement in 2020 ❌

- Reveal in 2022 ❌

- Launch in 2024 ❌



Trust his insider info, not his personal predictions. pic.twitter.com/ZGj03nP7kR — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) January 4, 2025

To this a user ‘HaitusSurvivor’ has replied on social media with a post that says “I'm sure Jason still has his sources within Rockstar. Should anything significant happen he'll probably beat any official Rockstar announcement like last time.”

The fans are divided over Jason Schreier’s prediction with respect to GTA 6 being delayed to 2026. This mixed reaction shows that some of them are really waiting for the game to come out in the fall of 2025, while some are okay with the fact if Rockstar takes some more time to deliver an extraordinary gaming experience.

