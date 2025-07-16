BGMI 3.9 update is live Transformers in Erangel hoverboards in Livik and zombies in Metro

Krafton releases the biggest BGMI update yet with new game modes, weapons, vehicles, and high FPS graphics support.
BGMI 3.9 is live in India. Many are already diving in and trying everything in the new update, from facing zombie bosses to summoning Optimus Prime on Erangel. Note that the update rolled out on Android between 06:30 and 11:30 IST and on iOS by afternoon. The update adds a ton of content, including PvE, cyberpunk aesthetics, and more franchise crossovers.
If you are wondering what’s new in BGMI 3.9 or how to access the Transformers mode, then we have all of that information for you here.
Transformers arrive in BGMI with truck and tank transformations
Yes, it’s real. BGMI x Transformers is now live. Players can use Spacebridge Beacons to summon Optimus Prime or Megatron on maps like Erangel, Livik, and Sanhok.
- Optimus Prime transforms into a truck and smashes enemies with an axe and Charge Slam.
- Megatron morphs into a tank that fires cannon blasts with Fusion Blast.
If both bots appear in the same match, a Duel Zone will activate for a big boss battle. These are not just skins. They introduce new mechanics and are available in both casual and ranked modes.
Search Tip: How to summon Optimus Prime in BGMI is trending. Players must locate Spacebridge Beacons and charge them mid-game.
Hoverboards, high-tech tanks, and neon zones change the map
Getting around just got more fun. The Cosmic Hoverboard lets you double jump, dash, and shoot while airborne. Whether you are escaping the blue zone or ambushing enemies, it adds a new twist to mobility.
Heavy-duty electromagnetic tanks and mega trucks are also available. Perfect for squad battles and loot runs.
These vehicles can be found in six new neon zones:
-
Neon Town
-
Neon Outpost
-
Black Market
-
Arena
-
Energy Plant
-
Astro Den
Each area has vertical combat zones, new loot types, and cyber-themed designs that make them unique.
Search Pick: Players are searching for Neon Town in BGMI 3.9 and the BGMI hoverboard location. These zones rotate by match and can be found during spawn.
Metro Royale 2.0 brings back zombies with smarter AI
Metro Royale Zombie Uprising 2.0 is more intense than before. This revamped PvE mode includes:
-
Smarter and tankier boss zombies
-
DNA loot and rare drops for advanced upgrades
-
Incubation mechanics for crafting gear
If you liked the zombie events in earlier PUBG Mobile modes, this one requires more planning, more teamwork, and a better strategy to extract high-tier loot.
Ranked Arena returns, plus melee-only Fight Club
Competitive players, mark your calendars. Ranked Arena Mode runs from July 24 to September 2. Maps are Warehouse and Hangar. Ranks are Bronze to Ace, and the top 1000 players will get rewards.
For something different, check out the new Fight Club zones. These are melee-only PvP battles inside Astro Den, where fists, pans, and timing decide who walks out.
BGMI fight club mode is trending in player searches. Expect many highlight clips and short videos.
Gunplay improvements, a new assault rifle, and better FPS
Meet the ASM Abakan, a 5.56 mm assault rifle with single-shot, burst, and auto-fire modes. Good for midrange and controlled sprays.
Other changes:
-
New attachments like barrel extenders and recoil mods
-
Faster sprint and better bike drifting
-
Super Smooth Graphics mode for low-end devices
-
120 FPS on high-end devices, testing in progress
Social hub revamp and home system updates
For players who love building and socializing, the Social Hub has been redesigned. It now has:
-
A beach, football field, dance stage, and new emotes like Hold Hands and Piggyback
-
Mini games, synchronized dances, and interactive player actions
-
Home system updates like Arcadia Haven, vehicle parking, and design blueprints
This makes BGMI more of a social sandbox between matches.
The A14 Royale Pass also adds Egyptian-themed outfits, new vehicle skins, and a limited Gold Spin event.
How to update BGMI 3.9
1. Go to the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.
2. Search BGMI and click Update.
3. Alternatively, download the APK from the official website.
4. Use Wi-Fi, have above 50 percent battery, and restart your device when the update is done.
Conclusion
BGMI 3.9 is more than just a seasonal patch. It’s a total revamp of India’s biggest mobile battle royale. For ranked Arena or PvE boss fights, hoverboard stunts, or even if you just want to hang out with friends in Astro Den, this update has something for all types of players. And for anyone coming back from a long break or working towards Ace rank, BGMI 3.9 is the biggest leap so far.
More For You
Black Ops 7 reveal confirmed for Gamescom 2025 with first gameplay trailer
Valorant patch 11.01 benched last minute over tech meltdown
Need for Speed stalls as EA shifts focus to Battlefield reboot
Call of Duty WWII marches into Game Pass and revives Xbox player base
Ghost of Yōtei looks like a quiet killer and we’re already haunted