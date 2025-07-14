Call of Duty WWII marches into Game Pass and revives Xbox player base

World War II shooter sees 5,700 percent spike in Xbox engagement after stealth drop..

Xbox Game Pass has done it again, and Call of Duty WWII has dropped, and the chaos has ensued. Even more surprising is that Call of Duty WWII has landed on Xbox Game Pass, and the player numbers have gone absolutely wild. The 2017 game saw a 5,700% increase in players overnight, proof that the game still has a dedicated fanbase.

Sledgehammer Games’ gritty World War II shooter is back with a vengeance and has shot right into the top 10 most played Xbox games. WWII is now sitting alongside current hits like Minecraft and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III. TrueAchievements, who track Xbox activity, reported that WWII had the third-largest Game Pass debut of the year.

Call of Duty: A stealthy drop that made a big splash

There was no announcement, no hype trailer, and no countdown on social media. Xbox just put WWII in the Game Pass library and let the numbers do the talking, and boy did they ever. The game had 5,700% more players than the week before. That’s a crazy number in and of itself, especially for a game that’s nearly 8 years old. According to TrueAchievements, this is one of the most dramatic returns to form for any Call of Duty game in recent memory.

Old-school gameplay meets modern convenience

So what’s behind the return? Three things players care about: free access through Game Pass, better multiplayer lobbies with more people online, and a single-player campaign that still holds up.

WWII was well received when it launched for its raw and focused gameplay. It brought back classic boots-on-the-ground combat and a memorable campaign that dropped players into key battles of the Second World War. Compared to newer titles like Vanguard or Modern Warfare III, which got mixed reactions, many fans are now going back to play the older titles with fresh eyes.

One Xbox community manager said it best on X, formerly Twitter, “Fascinating to watch a 2017 title suddenly trend again not because of a remaster but just because it became available.”

Game Pass is changing how we discover games

This isn’t just a win for WWII. It’s another sign that Game Pass is more than just a platform for indie hits or brand-new releases. It’s also a vault of hidden gems and second chances. For Activision, this unexpected return means renewed interest in old titles and possibly new revenue from expansions and DLC. For Xbox, it’s further proof that their subscription model is keeping old games alive and helping fans play titles they might have missed.

Earlier examples like Dead Island Riptide and Sniper Elite 4 showed similar spikes in player count when added to Game Pass. But WWII is the biggest comeback so far.

Fans of Black Ops 6, get hyped!

With Call of Duty Black Ops 6 launching on Game Pass this October, fans of the game are gearing up. Microsoft seems to be taking advantage of the interest from prior franchises and creating some much-needed buzz moving forward.

And it looks to be working. In a time of scarcity of attention and infinite options for people to play, it says a lot to see the game WWII come back in this fashion. It likely has everything to do with the hype surrounding the title and brand.



Whether old or new, if it is fun, players can find it.

