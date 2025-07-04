Clash of Clans July update brings high speed upgrades while saying goodbye to Amazon players

There will be a Summer Jam event first with builder boosts and boot camps, but Amazon Appstore support is ending this October.
Clash of Clans July Jam: Boosts and Amazon Exit
If you’re a Clash of Clans pro, or played Clash of Clans casually, or if you just started playing again after taking a break, July 2025 has something for everyone. Supercell just dropped the Summer Jam update, and it’s one of the wildest months we’ve had in a long time. But not all good news, as they confirmed they are vanilla-izing (with support) the Amazon Appstore users this October.
Here’s everything you need to know so you can max out and migrate if needed before things change.
4x builder boost is real
Let’s start with the good news. Everything is 4x this month. That means you can finally get rid of those 10-day cannon upgrades and have it done in 2 to 3 days without spending gems. Whether you’re grinding out Builder Base 2.0 or racing to max out your Home Village before Town Hall 17 drops, this is the month to log in every day and smash through the walls, heroes and troops.
On top of that, loot bonuses are way up, so even if you are farming, every attack feels worth it. Think of it as Clash on steroids—fast, satisfying, and stacked with rewards.
Bootcamps bring pro-level coaching to real life
But Supercell didn’t stop at in-game boosts. For the first time, they are launching Clash Bootcamps in real-world cities. Tokyo, Los Angeles, and Helsinki are just the beginning. These are hands-on training sessions with elite players and content creators showing off attack strategies, base-building tips, and even some unreleased features.
And if you are stuck at home or can’t book a flight halfway across the globe, no worries. The bootcamps are also live-streamed, so you can join the action online and still flex your strategies with the best of them.
Summer Pass is back and stacked
This season’s Summer Pass is loaded. You’ll get the Party Champion skin, more magic items than you know what to do with, and enough gems and resources to fuel your July grind. If there was ever a time to go all in, this is it.
The pass feels even more valuable this time because it lines up with the upgrade boosts. You’re not just earning rewards; you’re using them at high speed.
But here’s the bummer: Amazon support is ending
Not all the news this month is good. If you’ve been playing Clash on an Amazon device, like a Kindle Fire, you’ll want to pay attention. Supercell is ending Amazon Appstore support in October 2025.
That means no more updates, no more season content, and eventually, your app will stop working properly. You’ll still be able to play until October, but after that, you’re out of the loop unless you migrate your account.
Save your village and progress
Don’t panic. You won’t lose your progress if you act fast. Just link your game to a Supercell ID (from settings) and log in on any Android device with Google Play or on iOS through the App Store.
This link is one-time and will only take a few minutes. One catch: you won’t get refunds on anything purchased through the Amazon store, and when support has officially ended, Supercell won’t help. So hurry up and back up your village before things get messy.
Big changes, big upgrades
With Summer Jam and, more importantly, the Amazon exit, Clash of Clans is in a big transition but exciting time. Whether you are hard farming or war matching with your clan or even deciding if you should buy the Summer Pass, the message from Supercell is clear: it’s time to gear up and move on.
So log in, link, and make the most of July, it’s a builder’s paradise for now!
