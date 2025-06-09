PUBG Mobile 3.9 goes fantasy mode with jetpacks and flying dragons

From mechanical mayhem to mythic companions, Tencent’s latest beta injects chaos and creativity into the classic formula.



With 3.9 beta, PUBG Mobile has raised the stakes and the altitude. Now live to Android and iOS users through APK download, the test version has jetpacks, mechs, and dragon hatchlings, which looks to be one of the biggest gameplay changes the game has ever had.

PUBG Mobile goes airborne

The summer-themed update pairs futuristic battle with seaside adventure, and while there are limited beta slots available, the community is jumping in to see what could be the most chaotic the game has ever seen.

Mecha Fusion and Jetpack Mode change everything

The two biggest new features of the beta are Jetpack Mode and Mecha Fusion. In Jetpack Mode, players can fly and hover with the fuel-based packs. Set on a modified version of Erangel, Jetpack Mode enables flying gunfights, quick retreating, and ambushing from the tops of buildings. Since fuel is a finite resource, players need to have a plan for how long they will fly for and where they will need to refuel.

Mecha Fusion mode gives players access to giant mech suits that the pilot can interface with. These suits enable short-distance flight, dashes, and heavy damage attacks. When combined with increased mobility and firepower, the introduction of mobility and firepower entirely changes how players think about positioning and survival.

Overall, these two mechanics add a vertical layer to the battlefield and make running while aiming or gunning a lot less painful. They allow players to evolve beyond the same old, ground-level rhythm of PUBG Mobile.

The Summerland theme and water-based mobility bring a fresh twist

The 3.9 beta also gets a full theme change. Dubbed the Summerland update, the game now has beaches, waterslides, and rest zones that are also loot areas. These aren’t just visual changes. They change tactics and movement.

New mobility tools:

• Flying surfboards that work on land and water

• Dirt bikes that can jump and turn fast

• Floating airships that are sniping platforms and loot hubs

• Moving ships that connect parts of the map in real time

These are designed to eliminate downtime and encourage aggressive, creative movement in matches.

Hatchlings, Royale Pass A6, and tweaks

In a surprise move, the update introduces hatchable creatures. You can collect dragon eggs during a match and hatch them mid-game. These companions give small advantages like loot gathering, enemy detection, or minor combat support.

The new A6 Royale Pass fits the theme and has exclusive character skins, emotes, and cosmetic rewards that unlock through seasonal progression.

Also:

• Gun mechanics rebalanced with better recoil and spread

• Vehicle handling improved, especially on rough terrain.

• Quietly improved matchmaking and anti-cheat systems

These are to keep the core gameplay sharp while the new features are the main attraction.

Beta access and what’s ahead

If you want to get into the beta, you’ll need to download the APK from the PUBG Mobile beta server. No account is needed, and guest login is fine, and your progress will not be transferred to your main account. It’s to collect feedback before global release.

No release date yet, but Tencent usually takes a few weeks to move from beta to stable version.

PUBG Mobile is trying new things

3.9 beta is confirmed to be a departure from the norm. 3.9 beta has experimental features that can make the mobile battle royale experience or be seasonal fluff. Whatever way you look at it, the message is clear. PUBG Mobile no longer cares about realism it wants excess, variety, and fun.

Jetpacks and dragons may not sit well with the purists, but they give new life to a form that can be stale. Whether these crazy features will last or turn into something else, PUBG Mobile is saying it doesn’t want to be seen as stagnant.

Test server download links:

iOS: Those who have already received an Testflight Invitation will be able update the Beta soon, wave of new invitation is expected to be sent out next week.

Android: Android 32bit

Android:Android 64bit Note: Features in the beta version are subject to change before the official release.

