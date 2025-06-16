Clash of Clans gets wild with TH16 Hook Tower and new hero

The Debt Collector and Hook Tower have arrived to ruin your raid plans and are going to be laughing the whole time.

Remember when a double Giant Bomb was the worst thing that could happen during your Clash of Clans attack? Well, those were the days. Now, a double Giant is a nightmare. Now, a double Giant is a metaphor. Now, a metaphor. Now, a double Giant is the best thing that could happen during your Clash of Clans attack. Man, those were the days. Now, picture this: your Super Bowler gets pulled out of sequence mid-attack and gets launched to some random corner of the base. The funnel with your Queen is toast. Your rage spell goes into the stratosphere. Welcome to Clash 2025.

Supercell is cooking (and it’s serving chaos). First, they gave us the Debt Collector, a new Dark Elixir hero with a big iron ball and a grudge. And now, they gave us the Hook Tower, a defensive building that grabs your best troop and throws it across the map. Those two heroes are TH16 and made to ruin your perfect plans that you never thought were possible in the first place.

Let’s break this down before your next Clan War becomes a therapy session!

Clash of Clans 2025 brings chaos to attacks

Meet the Debt Collector: He hits hard, he laughs harder

Released in Summer 2024, the Debt Collector is Clash’s most unhinged hero yet. He doesn’t go for the nearest building. He goes for what hurts most (your best defenses and your top heroes). His attacks scale with rage, and when he dies he doesn’t just fall. He activates Final Notice, a splash-damage explosion that slows everything around him. It’s like getting hit with a final boss fight mid-raid.

Stats at Level 1:

Damage: 160 DPS

Health: 3,800 HP

Ability: Final Notice (auto-cast on death, AoE + slow)

Unlock: Town Hall 16 + Level 10 Hero Workshop

He doesn’t do subtle. He’s all gas, no heals. Think of him as a goth version of the Barbarian King (but with way more spite).

Then came the Hook Tower and threw everyone for a loop (literally)

Fast forward to June 2025. Sneak Peek 2 drops and the Clash community loses its mind. Supercell reveals crafted defenses, starting with the Hook Tower, a building that doesn’t shoot or burn. It grabs one of your troops and yeets it into a different spot.

Let that sink in.

You’re doing a clean Queen Walk, everything’s lining up, and boom—the tower hooks your Healer, tosses her to the side and now your Queen’s walking to Narnia. Funneling? Gone. Spell timing? Screwed. You? Screaming into your phone.

Hook Tower Details:

Type: Crafted defense (modular upgrades available)

Ability: Hooks one enemy troop, throws it within range

Customization: Upgrade its throw radius, cooldown and range

Placement: One per base, Town Hall 16 only

This isn’t just a troll building. It’s meta-breaking. Hybrid bases are about to get a lot more unpredictable and attackers have to rethink everything.

Strategy meets chaos

With the Debt Collector and the Hook Tower, Town Hall 16 has become a big ol’ bag of chaos. Healer strategies, tight pathing, and maybe even Siege Machine timing will all need to adapt.

And no, there isn’t a full counter to the Hook Tower. You can’t freeze it. You can’t poison it. You just have to put up with your E-Dragon getting flung into a random compartment while your Archer Queen tries to solo the rest of the base with emotional support.

Some are laughing their heads off. Some are quitting friendly challenges in anger when they have no chance to win. But no one disagrees: Clash hasn’t been this spicy in probably 5 years.

So what’s next?

Clearly, Supercell is done playing it safe. Custom-built defenses are here, and they are multi-component. The Debt Collector could be the first of a new era of super-specific, themed heroes. There have been whispers of interactive buildings and more troll mechanics and maybe (just maybe) player-built defenses.

It’s no longer just about pure damage capacity. It’s about disruption, misdirection, and psychological warfare. Your opponent isn’t just trying to 3-star your base. They’re trying to troll your weekend.

