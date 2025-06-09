Clash of Clans just made three-starring a nightmare

Supercell has released another Clash of Clans event, the Crowning Glory Challenge, and it’s a tightrope walk even for experienced players. The June challenge has launched to celebrate the new Royal Champion skin and requires precision timing and troop placement that’s like a surgeon’s touch. The community is in a tizzy, and I’m sure many players are frustrated and intrigued by the Crowning Glory Challenge. But Judo Sloth has got you covered with his strategy video.

Clash Of Clans - Three stars and glory

Royal Champion’s spotlight moment

Each month Clash of Clans releases new challenges for its millions of players to enjoy. Some may see Crowning Glory as just a base-busting exercise rather than a challenge, but it was designed as a refined and complex level to celebrate the new Royal Champion skin. And it’s as brutal as you’d expect.

The challenge layout is one of many created by community creator iTzu. Once the challenge starts, there’s no room for improvisation! If you miss a spell timing? Or misplace a Sneaky Goblin? In seconds your three-star excitement will fade to a hopeless challenge.

The challenge and its tightrope

At first glance it looks simple: fewer compartments, a funnel path, and a standard Inferno-Tesla mix. But this is Clash of Clans, not a Sunday puzzle. The challenge ramps up with hidden Teslas, air-targeting traps, and a linear base design that punishes sloppy deployments.

You’re given a pre-made army with Archer Queen, Royal Champion, and a mix of Balloons, Sneaky Goblins, and spells. The twist? There’s almost no margin for error. One miscalculated invisibility spell or late freeze, and it’s back to the drawing board.

Judo Sloth to the rescue!

So how are people beating this challenge? Thanks, Judo Sloth. The popular Clash of Clans content creator has released a step-by-step strategy video that’s saving players hours of trial-and-error frustration. His walkthrough breaks down the challenge in clean, repeatable steps with clever Queen Charges and surgical spell usage.

According to Judo Sloth, the key is to time the Sneaky Goblins to hit the resource buildings, freeze the Scattershot at the right moment, and protect the Royal Champion’s charge with invisibility spells.

The video is only 3 minutes long and has already become the unofficial playbook. In a Reddit thread, one player wrote, “Judo Sloth’s guide made it feel like a cakewalk after I spent hours raging. Respect.”

The importance of these challenges

Supercell’s limited-time events like this are not just to show off skins. They are for player retention, community engagement, and game difficulty without changing the game model.

For free-to-play players, these are to stockpile gems and XP. For hardcore players, they are a public display of skill. For creators like iTzu and Judo Sloth, they are to shape the community around the game.

With more creators joining Supercell’s Content Creator Program and new challenges coming out every month, it seems like Clash of Clans is all in on rewarding impatience and perfection.

Stars have to be earned, so hit the spam and get your skills ready

The Crowning Glory Challenge isn’t a click-tap. It’s a full-send brain battle; the problem is every drop, freeze, and funnel has to be to the pixel. Once you screw up, you’ll watch your queen walk off to nowhere.

You won’t beat your first go right away. It probably won’t happen on your fifth either. But when you get into it, when everything clicks and starts to happen flawlessly—it won’t feel the same.

And if you're still stuck, well… there's always Judo Sloth.

“It’s not luck. It’s learning.”







More For You

Supercell just dropped a chilling teaser and Clash of Clans may never be the same

Clash of Clans Super Troops now 99 percent off for one week

Netflix brings the battle home with new Clash of Clans animated series

Super Yeti is Here! Clash of Clans Ice Cubes & Rewards (May 2025)