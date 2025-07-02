Clash of Clans Just Unleashed Doctor Warden and Players Are Loving It

Supercell adds a bit of whimsy with the Grand Warden’s new medical style for long-time players..

Supercell has released their latest cosmetic for Clash of Clans, and it comes with a stethoscope. To support the July 2025 Gold Pass season, we now have a new hero skin, Doctor Warden, which gives the Grand Warden a full-on surgeon’s outfit, including surgical gloves, a head mirror, and a prescription pad’s worth of flair.

Released July 1st, this limited-season skin continues the trend of seasonal character skins and makes the 10-year-old game feel fresh again for players—old and new alike.

Clash of Clans Unveils Doctor Warden

The Grand Warden is already the mystical support hero of the four heroes, but in this cosmetic, he’s traded in his usual robes for a white coat, a modern doctor’s outfit, and a serious face. The skin is completely cosmetic and doesn’t change any gameplay elements, but Supercell is cool with weird fashion.

The Doctor Warden skin has the character holding a healing wand referred to as a medical injection device, likely for his healing aura ability. The doctor character also wears surgical gloves and a face mask, registering a standard for battlefield hygiene—ha!

Gold Pass rewards and pricing

Available through the Gold Pass for July, the Doctor Warden skin unlocks at the final tier. The Gold Pass is $4.99 and includes magic items, 1-Gem donations, faster builder upgrades, and skin cosmetics.

As with previous seasons, progress through the pass is tied to daily and weekly challenges. If you grind hard enough or buy the optional tier skips, you can add this comically clinical Warden to your Hero roster.

Community response and thematic trend

Supercell hasn’t tied this skin to an in-game event, but the Doctor Warden look fits a broader trend in Clash of Clans: absurd profession-based hero costumes. From warrior queens turned pirates to barbershop kings, the game loves to parody archetypes with a wink.

The community is generally loving it. Reddit and Discord discussions are calling it “hospital hilarity” and “surgeon supremacy.” Others are speculating that future skins will continue to riff off everyday professions, maybe a firefighter Barbarian King or a pastry chef Archer Queen.

A bit of nostalgia

The Doctor Warden skin gives me nostalgia and humor. Supercell keeps Clash of Clans relevant over the years with stuff like this because it doesn’t take itself too seriously. These skins breathe life into older characters, giving them a visual refresh while keeping the mechanics the same.

The Gold Pass and Doctor Warden skin are available globally on iOS and Android as of July 2. You have until the end of the month to get the cosmetic (either drag or buy); after that, it will disappear, at least for now, until it comes back in a future skin vault rotation.

