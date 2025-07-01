Riot Games reshuffles the deck on betting sponsors for esports

Riot lifts ban on gambling sponsors for regional leagues while shielding global broadcasts from betting ads..
Riot Games, the company behind League of Legends and Valorant, has approved betting as part of sponsorships for regional esports leagues in a big policy change this week. While the policy gives more freedom to local leagues, Riot will still not allow betting in sponsorships for international events, so there will be a “clean feed” for broadcasts worldwide.
Riot Games Allows Betting Sponsors
The policy recognizes the growth of esports betting and the increasing number of teams asking for sustainable revenue as traditional sponsors are cutting back on their budgets.
“We know many of our leagues and teams operate in markets where sports betting is legal and socially acceptable,” said Riot in a statement. “We want to allow those leagues to explore that opportunity responsibly while keeping our global broadcasts clean.”
What is changing and what isn’t?
As of the new policy:
• Regional leagues like LEC (Europe), CBLOL (Brazil), and VCS (Vietnam) can have betting-related sponsorships as long as they comply with local laws and age restrictions.
• Betting ads or logos can’t be shown during international broadcasts when they broadcast their events, like the League of Legends World Championship or Valorant Champions.
• Teams and leagues are responsible for vetting their sponsors, including making sure any marketing doesn’t target underage fans.
This dual-tiered approach allows Riot to respect regional autonomy while upholding a global brand standard, particularly in countries with strict gambling regulations like the United States and China.
Regional lifeline for teams
For many esports teams, especially those in smaller or emerging markets, the betting industry is a lifeline. Several leagues are struggling to stay afloat as costs rise and mainstream advertisers are turning away from gaming audiences.
Allowing regulated betting partnerships will boost team revenues, support local tournament organizers, and stabilize domestic competition ecosystems.
Riot plays it safe globally
While they are opening up locally, Riot is being cautious internationally. They are keeping all global broadcasts betting-free, citing player safety, audience age, and regulatory inconsistencies.
The “clean feed” model means international viewers will not see any gambling-related branding, even if the teams they are watching are sponsored domestically. This is the same approach used in other sports where region-specific feeds comply with different laws.
“We want our international events to be inclusive, accessible, and free from controversial sponsorships,” Riot said.
A sign of esports growing up
Esports has lived in a legal gray area because of gambling. Riot’s latest move may draw boundaries around local sponsorships and the pressure of regulation for the industry.
Analysts say Riot’s move will also put pressure on other publishers like Valve and Activision Blizzard to make their own calls on sponsorships for gambling, crypto, and other sensitive industries.
Betting on balance, Riot style
Riot’s move is commercial maturity for esports. Riot has taken a two-pronged approach to betting sponsorships by allowing local leagues to make their own decisions but enforcing line limits for global pro competition. Whether Riot’s bet pays off will depend on if leagues can enforce the restrictions and if fans will support betting with the odds released late.
More For You
Riot Games 2025 expansion brings new titles to boost your Valorant grind
Five years ago India downloaded Valorant today it owns the lobby
Best 5 phones to crush Valorant Mobile in 2025 without breaking a sweat
Valorant 10.11 patch makes Deadlock deadly
Valorant Mobile debuts in China with elite-only access and high device demands