Countdown to the next Valorant Night Market

The Night Market skin sale is coming again. Players are looking forward to October when 6 random skins might be on sale, hopefully bringing happiness, sadness, or finally more Shorty skins.

The store that flops more than just skins

Night Market is in every Valorant conversation. The last one was closed on July 24th, and the fanbase has already started the countdown. Riot Games hasn’t confirmed the exact dates yet, but patterns indicate they will have the next one in October.

This is not just a store; it’s a time for group speculation, interest, and maybe disappointment for all players.

Why the Valorant Night Market Matters for Every Player

Every account will get 6 random cosmetic offers for discounts, usually 10-49% off for the duration of the market. Offers are nonrefundable, non-rerollable, and locked for the full duration of the Night Market. Every batch will have at least 2 premium-tier skins so players won’t just feel sad they got the minimum size.

Ultra and Exclusive skins will never be in the Night Market, and Riot probably won’t combine the same offer from previous or last two acts. Typically skin bundles like Prime, Reaver, and Oni popularize the Night Market so players have the chance to get offers for pre-existing skins offered at a lower price. For players who do not usually spend heavily on skins, the Night Market is a rare window to access high-tier cosmetics.

What the calendar says

Riot has exhibited a steady release schedule through the year 2025. Each act has had one night market, always in the second half of it.

Act Night Market Dates Duration Act 1 February 13 to March 4 About 3 weeks Act 2 April 9 to April 29 3 weeks Act 3 June 5 to June 24 3 weeks Act 4 July 10 to July 24 2 weeks



Continuing with this schedule, we infer the Night Market for Act 5 will most likely occur between October 15 and October 22. Riot is pretty consistent with promoting night markets between 7 and 10 days in advance on their social media, like X, Instagram, and YouTube.

Joy, sadness, and six random skins

The Night Market is designed to be unpredictable. Many players hope to get a discounted Phantom or Vandal but end up with skins for weapons they never use. This randomness creates a constant stream of jokes and memes online.

Terms like "Night Disappointment" and "Bucky Market" have become the shorthand for the collective experience of rolling six cards and getting none of your favorites. Even so, this unpredictability is part of what makes the event fresh. Whether your luck is good or bad, the Night Market gives everyone something to talk about.

How to be prepared

If you want to make the most of the next Night Market, here’s what you can do now:

Save your Valorant Points

When that skin drops, you’ll want the points ready. Follow Riot’s channels

Official announcements usually go up a week before the event starts. Check Reddit and Discord

The community posts countdowns, reminders, and leaks on r/VALORANT. Set a calendar reminder

The Night Market only lasts two or three weeks.

Closing shot

The Night Market is perhaps the only moment in Valorant that is personal to every player and felt together. It blends the thrill of a discount shopping spree with the randomness of luck; it is a micro event in Valorant that will exist in memes and wish lists longer than any other.

Now that October is upon us, a six-card reveal is just weeks away. You will not be alone; regardless if you have a Reaver Vandal or six Bulldogs, the whole community will be flipping cards with you.

