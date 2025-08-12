Manila Valorant server goes live August 14 for PH players

Valorant players in the Philippines will get a major upgrade to their gaming experience as the Manila server is set to launch on August 14, 2025. Riot Games announced the new server, which will have lower latency, more stable matches, and better regional matchmaking as the player base grows in the country.

Faster, smoother Valorant for the Philippines

Before, most Valorant Philippines players were connecting to a Singapore server and had a ping of 50 to 70 ms, or even higher during peak hours. With the Manila server, Riot estimates local players will have a ping drop of 20 to 40 ms, which will speed up gameplay and remove input delay.

With lower ping, shots will register faster, movement will feel snappier, and those clutch moments in ranked matches will be less about connection and more about skill.

Manila server launch timeline

The Riot Games server will have a short testing phase on August 13 to test for stability before the official launch. You can manually select the Manila server in your settings or let the game auto-connect based on your location and connection quality. Matchmaking will still combine players from other Southeast Asian servers when needed, but you can expect more matches with local teammates and opponents.

Boost for the Philippine Valorant scene

The Philippines is now a force to be reckoned with in the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT), with local teams making a name for themselves internationally. A Manila server will make scrims smoother, boost grassroots tournaments, and give competitive players a better practice environment. Casual players will also have fewer lag spikes, better consistency during peak hours, and a stronger local community.

Best benefits for players and fans

• Lower ping means cleaner aim and faster reaction.

• Better stability at peak times.

• Local matchups with recognizable playstyles and with local strategies.

With Riot's investment in regional infrastructure, this server in Manila is a fantastic opportunity for the Valorant community in the Philippines.

