Cyberpunk 2077 lands on Mac today as Apple bets big on AAA gaming

Cyberpunk 2077 is out now on macOS via the App Store, but only for Apple Silicon.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on macOS. Today, July 17, you can get it from the Mac App Store. First announced during Apple’s WWDC 2024, Cyberpunk 2077 is the biggest AAA title to launch natively on Macs to test Apple’s Metal 3 graphics API and Game Porting Toolkit 2.

But not all MacBooks are ready for Night City. Here’s what you need to know before you install.

No love for Intel Mac users

If you’re using an Intel-based Mac, it’s game over. This version of Cyberpunk 2077 only runs on Apple Silicon Macs. The minimum requirement is an M1 running macOS Sonoma 14.4 and above, but CD Projekt recommends an M3 Pro or better for the best experience.

The game uses Apple’s new Game Porting Toolkit 2, which converts DirectX 12 graphics to Metal-compatible output and combines with MetalFX upscaling on newer Macs to achieve console-level performance. The game can run on M1 and M2 devices, but they will get lower frame rates and lower resolutions.

Mac App Store only, no cross-buy

Unlike most other titles, this is not available on Steam or GOG. Mac users will only find Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition on the Mac App Store. No cross-buy, so if you already own the game on Windows or console, you’ll need to buy it again for macOS.

The package includes the base game, all updates, and the Phantom Liberty expansion. But no mods and no cross-platform save syncing. Cloud saves work, but only within the Apple ecosystem tied to your Apple ID.

Performance, specs, space

A full install is around 70 GB, but Apple recommends at least 150 GB of free SSD space for optimal performance. 16 GB of RAM is required. No external GPUs, and ray tracing is not enabled.

The game is saved locally and to iCloud if enabled. You can’t transfer saves from Steam or GOG, and modding tools are not included.

A New Era for Mac Gaming or Another Experiment

For years the Mac gaming landscape has been a small blip on the gaming industry radar, a scattering of indie titles, mobile ports, and a few outliers. Today that changes. Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most demanding RPGs of the decade, and now it’s on macOS. Gaming is a serious business for Apple. It’s also the first major game to use Game Porting Toolkit 2, which was announced in June, and with Death Stranding and Resident Evil Village on macOS now and developers having access to easier porting tools, there’s real incentive for more Mac-friendly, high-profile releases.

It’s a bold move, and whether players will actually adopt it in any significant numbers or just sit around waiting for cross-platform support will be seen. But for now, Apple Silicon users can roam the streets of Night City without having to get an old Windows PC or video game console.

Minimum System Requirements

• macOS Sonoma 14.4 or later

• Apple M1 chip or later

• 16GB RAM

• 150GB free SSD space

• Mac App Store access

Now available worldwide

If your Mac has the juice, Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition is available to download.

Night City awaits! Just make sure your specs are street-ready.



More For You

Minecraft Realms Unleashes Four Wild Maps in Friday Map Fever

Specter Is the Secret Sauce Behind India’s Next Gaming Boom

Black Ops 7 reveal confirmed for Gamescom 2025 with first gameplay trailer

Valorant patch 11.01 benched last minute over tech meltdown

Need for Speed stalls as EA shifts focus to Battlefield reboot