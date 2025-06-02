EA FC 25 drops PSG UCL RTTF squad after Champions League glory

Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League win triggers a digital tribute in EA Sports’ upcoming title, bridging football and gaming with pixel-perfect precision

EA Sports pays tribute to PSG with RTTF drop

Just days after Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) won their first UEFA Champions League (UCL) title, EA Sports released a dedicated Road to the Final (RTTF) squad. The drop went live on EA FC official channels on June 1 and is a digital tribute to PSG and a trailer/teaser for EA FC 25.

This is one of the earliest franchise drops in EA history and is brand new and at the peak of Ultimate Team activity and will fill the gap between EA FC 24 and EA FC 25's release in September 2025.

Champions League squad reshaped digitally

The RTTF PSG squad comes with stat-boosted cards based on players’ performances during the 2024–25 UCL campaign.

Some of the stand-out cards are

• 97-rated Désiré Doué: The 19-year-old sensation scored a couple of goals in the finals.

• 96-rated Ousmane Dembélé: PSG’s top scorer in their European adventure.

• Achraf Hakimi: Scored the early goal in the finals and had solid defensive play throughout the finals.

• Marquinhos: The club captain who was PSG’s defensive anchor throughout the season.

Each card includes dynamic visuals inspired by PSG’s finals kit and the Munich celebration scenes. EA confirmed that all RTTF cards will be eligible for live upgrades based on future UCL performance data. This gives players a reason to follow upcoming matches closely.

Performance meets player sentiment

As always with RTTF, EA combines match stats with community hype. Mbappé’s 97-rated card (already in FC 24) maxes out acceleration. Donnarumma and Vitinha get big boosts for their match-winning form.

The biggest upgrades are to agility, passing, and ball control. It’s all about style and substance with PSG. “It’s data-driven drama,” said an EA producer in a behind-the-scenes video that has gone viral.

Building up to EA FC 25

The PSG RTTF reveal was no accident. EA is tapping into the Champions League buzz and getting their player base ready for what’s next. By putting these transition items in EA FC 24, they keep Ultimate Team engagement high and give players a reason to stay logged in.

The drop also suggests a broader shift towards real-time content integration where global football events have a digital reflection.

Community reaction and content creator buzz

The initial reaction has been overwhelmingly positive. FUT forums and social media are lit with pack opening clips and lineup theories. Influencers are showcasing multiple RTTF PSG pulls from the 88+ x11 Winners Team Packs.

The drop has sparked debate around new meta formations, card value, and future RTTF updates. Doué has become a fan favorite and a FUT asset. From a competitive standpoint, the cards have top-tier chemistry links and meta-defining stats. Players are already rebuilding their teams around this new PSG core.

PSG achieves genuine milestones and creates digital moments

EA's milestone moments due to a rapid response to PSG's historic UCL triumph indicate a massive shift: that milestones on the football pitch instantly become digital milestones for fans. There is not the waiting time, whether that be in honoring a milestone like a title challenge or another exciting underdog journey to the end. The conversion is almost immediate, if not fully.

This RTTF release is a great success relative to ES FC 25; this tells us we should anticipate following other clubs and potentially club-specific and real-time milestone responses.



