Epic drops two blockbuster free games you should not miss

Free Games: Get Limbo and Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands before June 5

Epic Games Store is at it again with another big giveaway. Two free games, Limbo and Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, are now available to claim and download and keep forever. This limited-time drop is until June 5, 20:30. When you grab these, they stay forever in your library.

These are complete games, free of any restrictions. Epic just drops high-quality free games by reputable developers and indie studios into Epic's regularly.

Limbo: A Journey Through Shadows

Genre: Puzzle platformer

Developer: Playdead

Why to play:

First released in 2010, Limbo is still one of the most atmospheric puzzle platformers out there. You play as an unnamed boy looking for his sister in a dark, nightmarish, monochrome world. There is no story, no dialog for a game that tells all its story visually. The physics puzzles are...

The puzzles may look simple, but you have to have some emotional endurance to explore. What you see while playing and the emotions it stirs won’t leave you when the credits roll.

This is because the game lets you fall into deep, eerie landscapes. There are traps and clever uses of logic. Limbo rewards you for patience and observation. It’s a short little puzzler, intelligent and unsettling in all the best ways!

• Epic Rating: Overwhelmingly Positive.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Fantasy meets full-auto chaos

Genre: Action RPG, FPS

Developer: Gearbox Software

Why play:

A standalone spin-off from the Borderlands universe, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands trades in the Mad Max desert for a fantasy tabletop world straight from Tina’s crazy imagination. Knights, goblins, dragons, and guns. Lots of guns.

You are a customizable “Fatemaker” on a Dungeons & Dragons-style quest with spellcasting, looting, and humor. It’s co-op heavy, loot layered, and Tina’s constant fourth-wall breaking. If you liked Borderlands 2’s Assault on Dragon Keep, you’ll feel right at home.

Whether solo or with friends, it’s an over-the-top RPG-shooter mashup that’s fun from start to finish.

Epic's rating: Very Positive

Part of the current epic's free games event

Why this matters: More than just free stuff

Epic's free games are not demos or time-limited trials. These are full games made available permanently. Gamers get to try new games, and developers get feedback, reviews, and visibility.

Whether it’s an indie that won an award or a AAA side game, these giveaways support the community and give you hours of free fun.

How to Get Your Free Games

1. Open Epic Game Stores App or the website.

2. Search for Limbo and Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

3. Click Add to Library.

4. You now have two free games in your library forever.

Players can also leave a review. Even a short review helps developers and gets more free games on Epic.

Quick pick

Want quiet? Limbo’s silence is eerie.

Want chaos? Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Why choose? Both free games are just a click away. Free. No DLC. Two free games are waiting to be played.

Get your two free games before they’re gone.

