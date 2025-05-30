Valorant Mobile China beta and national tournament leaked as summer launch nears

Riot Games is about to enter the mobile esports scene, as a leaked roadmap shows a beta in June and a tournament in July.

In a possible mobile esports history, leaked info says Valorant Mobile will start beta in China this June, and the first national tournament will be in July. Riot Games has not released an official press release yet, but information from various sources and App Store activities suggests we are about to enter a mobile era, but only for China, therefore.

China will go first with Valorant Mobile.

Esports source @letsgrowesports tweeted that Valorant Mobile beta will be available in China this June and the national tournament will be powered by OnePlus Ace 5 Pro in July. While no sources and date confirmations came from Riot Games, the sources shared publicly through the roadmap activity on X (formerly Twitter) got a lot of attention when they were released in the ecosystem.

Official VALORANT Mobile announcement



▪️ Developed by LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS (PUBG Mobile, UNDAWN)



▪️ Releasing in China first, with other regions to follow



▪️ Pre-Registration in China begins today — Exclusive Player Cards for those who participate pic.twitter.com/r5skbg31nY — Valorant News (@ValorINTEL) April 21, 2025

Valorant Mobile China Roadmap:

June: Beta begins

July: First Chinese tournament

2025 later: More updates

No word yet on if the beta will be open or closed, but several Chinese players have already gotten early access through pre-registration.

From shadows to spotlight

Valorant Mobile has been a long time coming and has been on the community’s wishlists for ages. The first hints surfaced as early as 2023. Development was finally confirmed in Riot’s “Welcome to Season 2025” video, where studio head Anna Donlon said, “We should probably mention VAL Mobile,” and confirmed that work was in progress.

That was followed by a China-specific trailer featuring Donlon and executive producer Andy Ho. It revealed that Tencent’s LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS, the developers of PUBG Mobile, is co-developing the game, so we can expect good performance, graphics, and esports readiness.

Leaked screenshots of the Chinese App Store show the game listed with a placeholder release date of November 25, 2025. Although unconfirmed, the listing supports 11 languages, so it looks like it’s going global.

A calculated jump into mobile esports

If the leaks are true, then attaching Valorant Mobile to a national tournament shows how much Riot believes in the product. Also, @ValorantMobileX is saying a dev diary is coming soon to share the core philosophy of the mobile version, including hyper-competitive mechanics and 120 FPS support, allegedly while keeping the same functionality as the PC version.

VALORANT Mobile Dev Diary



- Hyper-competitive gameplay

- Fully optimized, runs at 120 FPS

- No compromises on core mechanics

- The true VALORANT experience



Coming very soon! pic.twitter.com/6gJOIs7JzX — Valorant Mobile News (@ValorantMobileX) May 23, 2025

Riot is working with LIGHTSPEED because they want to get ahead of the juggernauts like Battlegrounds Mobile India and Free Fire that have left everyone else in the dust in terms of player numbers and tournament exposure collections of top players especially in Asia.

Mobile esports is a big deal in the global ecosystem as well, with more mobile slots appearing in international events like the Esports World Cup. A successful Valorant Mobile launch could change how tournaments are structured and how teams think about how they will compete in the future.

Still no word on international rollout

Despite the hype, no deadline or policy has been announced for a global release. Players outside of China are still in the dark. Multilanguage support could be game-changing for players, and Riot could use global community interest to rush the update.

Until an official announcement arrives, fans can only watch the Chinese launch unfold and hope that success there prompts a faster global rollout. For now, all eyes are on June.

