Mukti game puts Indian stories on the world stage with gripping new trailer

A game with purpose, power, and PS5 polish

The indie gaming community is full of stories about emotions. Mukti is going for a gut punch and a bigger concern. The game is from Mumbai’s underdog studio and published by Sony via the India Hero Project. Mukti just dropped its first gameplay trailer, and we are starting to see interest build. Mukti is for PS5 and PC and is a first-person narrative adventure game that puts players into a mystery with histories, secrets, and social realism.

Set in India of the mid-2000s, Arya is a young woman who visits her grandfather’s large private museum after he goes missing. What starts as a personal discovery turns into a network of hidden artworks, lost knowledge, and human trafficking. For players out there who want more than fetch quests or magical incursions, Mukti looks like one of the more thoughtful games of 2025.

The Mukti gameplay trailer shows emotional depth

The new trailer reveals the core gameplay loop: exploring museum corridors, finding story-rich clues, solving quiet puzzles, and peeling back layers of emotional and social trauma. It’s a psychological thriller wrapped in a walking simulator, all in a super atmospheric package.

What really sets Mukti apart is its ability to mix local with global without losing its Indian roots. Every detail—from broken display glass to flickering fluorescent lights—feels lived in. This grounded realism helps you connect with Arya’s story in a big way.

Optimized for PS5 and out now on PC

Mukti is not just about storytelling. It’s also a tech showcase. On the PS5:

4K resolution and cinematic interiors

Haptic feedback for puzzle moments

Adaptive triggers for tension and decision-making

Full DualSense controller support

PC players aren’t left out. The Steam version has

Steam achievements

Family sharing

Full controller support

🔧 System Requirements

Minimum:

Intel Core i5-9400F / AMD Ryzen 5 3500

NVIDIA GTX 1650 / AMD RX 570

8 GB RAM

Recommended:

Intel Core i7-12700K / AMD Ryzen 7 7700

RTX 4060 Ti / RX 7700 XT

16 GB RAM

Why Mukti matters for indie gaming

Indian developers have struggled to get a foot in the global gaming market. Mukti can change all that for developers everywhere. It shows that stories about an Indian identity matter to gamers everywhere.

"Every wish list matters. It proves there is demand for Indian stories through quality games," says Vaibhav Chavan, founder of underDOGS Studio.

Join the Mukti Movement

Mukti is not just a new indie game. Mukti is a wake-up call for players who think games can tell powerful, personal stories. Mukti is a type of story that stays with you long after you’ve finished: raw emotion, real-world issues, and no holds barred.

Mukti could be one of the best narrative games you’ll see in 2025 not because it’s the loudest, but because it’s talking about something real. Mukti combines social commentary, emotional storytelling, and next-gen tech without losing its soul.

If you think games can challenge us, engage us, and amplify unheard stories, then Mukti is worth following.

Because sometimes, pressing “Play” is also a way to say, “This matters.”

